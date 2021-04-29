Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Cornerback

Re-signing two key veteran corners in the off-season has solidified the depth at the position for the Indianapolis Colts. Do not be surprised if this is a group that's addressed in the 2021 NFL Draft though.

Heading into the 2020 off-season, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard faced quite a bit of uncertainty at cornerback. Two smart, cost-efficient moves by Ballard to re-sign veteran corners Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie appear to have solidified the depth chart at cornerback for at least 2021.

With the two veterans in the fold, the Colts have experience and insurance policies in case guys like Rock Ya-Sin and Marvell Tell III don't take the step forward the Colts are hoping for.

Aside from those four, Kenny Moore II is the best of the bunch, and arguably the best slot corner in football. There are no worries on that front with the Colts.

All that said, this could be a position Ballard and the Colts decide to address long-term in the NFL Draft, considering Rhodes and Carrie are on the wrong side of 30 and on one-year deals.

It's a good group overall on paper, but it can be improved.

On the roster: Kenny Moore II, Xavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie, Marvell Tell III, Isaiah Rodgers, Will Sunderland, Roderic Teamer, Anthony Chesley, Andre Chachere

Pre-Draft need: Moderate

Though the top five of this group appear solid on paper, there's some uncertainly looking past the 2021 season. Ballard is not the type of GM to address needs when they arise; he likes to prepare and react ahead of the curve, which leads me to believe cornerback is in play at some point in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Regardless of what Ballard decides to do in the draft at the position, this is a solid group overall.

Rhodes revitalized his career and appears to be a perfect fit in the Colts' zone-heavy scheme, while a guy like Moore II has developed into the best slot corner in the game, giving the Colts a real coverage weapon that can also bring physicality downhill against the run.

Ya-Sin has started a ton of games in two years with the Colts and has shown flashes, but he just hasn't quite put it all together to this point. This is a big year ahead for him.

Retaining Carrie late in free agency was a huge win for the Colts, considering the depth and experience he provides as the No. 4 corner on the roster. Add in Tell III and the emerging Rodgers and there's very little to be concerned with at corner for the Colts.

Just don't be surprised if Ballard swings big on a physical, long corner in the draft.

