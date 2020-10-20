Pro Football Focus: Colts Offense, Special Teams Lead Way in Comeback Win

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts didn’t look very competitive early on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After three straight failed drives and the Bengals scoring three touchdowns, the Colts began their biggest home comeback victory in franchise history in a 31-27 win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While it took a complete team effort, Pro Football Focus noted several members of the Colts offense and special teams in their weekly grades. Here are the Colts players who ranked in the top 10 of their position in Week 6.

George Odum, Luke Rhodes

Special teamer No. 2 (90.2), 24 ST snaps (83%) | Special teamer No. 5 (82.2), 8 ST snaps (28%)

Odum: 1 tackle

Rhodes: 1 tackle

This is another gold star for special teams as Odum and Rhodes aren’t the first names to pop up on this list for the Colts this season.

Odum and Rhodes were credited with a special teams tackle each. Odum also saw action all over the place, kickoff returns (six snaps), kickoff coverage (six), field goal block (six), punt return (three), and punt coverage (three).

Arguably the Colts’ best special teams play of the day came on a second-half punt that Odum downed at the Bengals’ 1-yard line.

Philip Rivers

Quarterback No. 3 (86.5), 63 snaps (100%)

29/44 passing (65.9%), 371 yards (8.4 YPA), 3 TD, 1 INT, 105.4 passer rating, 1 carry, -1 yard

The Colts were forced to put the game on Rivers’ shoulders while down big, and he delivered. He completed three of five deep passes and connected with eight different receivers. While not fleet afoot, he did keep some plays alive and was able to chuck the ball downfield to receivers.

Rivers was tied for the Week 6 league-lead in passing yards, tied for second in touchdown passes and first downs (18), and fifth in passer rating and YPA.

His 371 yards were his most since 2018, and his 235 yards in the second quarter were the second-most by any NFL quarterback in a quarter this season.

Trey Burton gains a first down on a Sunday reception. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Trey Burton

Tight end No. 6 (85.4), 35 snaps (56%)

4 catches (5 targets), 58 yards (14.5 avg.), 1 TD, 1 carry, 1 yard, 1 TD

Since returning from injured reserve in Week 4, Rivers has taken a liking to Burton, and it resulted in the tight end’s biggest day as a Colt.

Not only did Burton have the second-most receiving yards and tied for the second-most receptions for the Colts, he took a direct snap on the goal line and punched it in for his first TD of the season. He would later follow it up with his first TD catch as a Colt.

All five of his touches resulted in a first down or TD, and Rivers’ passer rating was 154.6 when targeting Burton.

De’Michael Harris

Wide receiver No. 4 (79.5), 12 snaps (19%)

3 catches (3 targets), 29 yards (9.7 avg.)

Sunday was a solid NFL debut for Harris, who was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad during the week of the game. He caught all three of his targets, and from the looks of it, did exactly what the coaches hoped he’d do.

Harris averaged 8.3 yards after the catch per reception, which was the fifth-most among all NFL receivers who had at least three receptions. He also forced one missed tackle and picked up a first down.

Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly

Guard No. 6 (70.9), 63 snaps (100%) | Center No. 10 (67.0), 63 snaps (100%)

It was another quality day at the office for Nelson, who was given a much better run-blocking grade (73.3) than that of pass blocking (61.2). In pass protection, he was docked for allowing two hurries against the quarterback.

Kelly had a clean game in pass protection, allowing zero pressures.

The Colts had their most success running behind Nelson and Kelly with five carries for 31 yards (6.2 avg.), three first downs, and one run of 10-plus yards.

Rodrigo Blankenship

Kicker No. 7 (66.2), 5 ST snaps (17%)

1-of-1 FG (100%), 4/4 XP (100%), 7 points

Blankenship’s one field goal attempt (40 yards) was actually the fewest attempts in a game as a rookie, but he nailed it and all four extra points. His field goal came at a critical time, when the Colts had taken a one-point lead, and his three points provided cushion with four minutes remaining.

Rigoberto Sanchez

Punter No. 8 (63.0), 14 ST snaps (48%)

Three punts, 45.7 avg., one inside-20, long-51. Six kickoffs, four touchbacks, average field position 23.2

Sanchez did a good job of pushing the Bengals offense back, as his first punt was fielded at Cincinnati’s 15-yard line, his second at their 25-yard line, and the final one downed by Odum at the Bengals’ 1.

Among punters who had kicks returned, Sanchez’s 6 yards per return ranked as the third-fewest.

Looking for a podcast? Check out the Bleav in Colts Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.

(Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for nearly a decade and is a contributor for the team's official website, Colts.com. He’s on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL, and his email is jakearthur0890@yahoo.com.)