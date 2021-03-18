New Colts QB Gives His Thoughts On Trade That Brought Him to Indy

New Colts quarterback Carson Wentz spoke to the Indianapolis media on Thursday for the first time since being traded to the Colts.

Indianapolis Colts fans got their first glimpse at their new quarterback on Thursday as Carson Wentz spoke to the media for the first time since the trade that brought him to Indianapolis from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are some of the quick hits.

It was time to move on in Philadelphia: The 2020 season was one to forget for Wentz and the Eagles, and after being benched for the final four games of the season, Wentz now departs Philadelphia for Indianapolis.

There's a lot of things in this life that we just can't predict. There's a lot of crazy circumstances. Not how you expected things to unfold, especially when you're drafted in a place like Philly, you have a lot of high expectations and everything. Obviously, the year didn't go as we planned, as I planned, and everything that kind of shook out. But I believe that God has a perfect plan, and here we are. We're excited. We're excited for this new opportunity and hopefully to start building something special here in Indy, and be a part of something special that's already been created here. ...After the season, obviously a lot of conversations with my agent and back and forth and those types of things. It wasn't the ending that everyone envisioned. Not how I envisioned, all those things. I'm not gonna delve too much into those conversations, but obviously, this is where we're at. We're excited for this fresh start and to be in such a great place such as this. ...I know, where I'm at today, for five years I gave everything I had. Both on and off the field. Like I said earlier, when I lay my head on that pillow at night, I know I gave everything I had. It didn't go the way that we all desired and wanted to go, but I can sleep well at night knowing I poured my heart and soul into everything I had in that city on and off the field, and we're excited for a new start and new opportunity.

On if he needs to be "fixed," and if so, what's "fixable:" Coming off the worst season of his career, many analysts say that Wentz's game needs to be fixed in order to turn his career around.

Yeah, I think over the course of any year. I go back at the end of every season and watch tape and say, 'Okay, what can I improve on? What can get better?' There's always little things, there's some bigger things, there's a lot of things every year that you're like, 'Okay, this is what I wanna focus on this offseason.' So, not to dive into details of that, but there's definitely things that you watch and you say, 'Okay, this is where I can improve.' And I'm gonna dive head first this offseason into improving those things, those areas of my game, and keep trying to become the best player I can be. Last year didn't go personally the way I envisioned it, the way the team wanted it to go, all those things. You live and you learn those things, and hopefully, we can be better next year.

On how he plans to prove his leadership to his new teammates: After the season, some anonymous sources questioned Wentz'sleadership, and it's something he now has to answer to.

I look forward to showing that to my teammates and being a part of something special here. For one, I'm a competitor. I'm a competitor and I want nothing but to win. I know that's the culture that's been established here. I hope guys know whenever our careers end or our paths go separate ways that I cared about 'em and that I'm gonna be there for 'em. As a leader, as a quarterback, as a friend, as a teammate, all those things, I look forward to building those relationships. I'm not a perfect human being. I'm gonna make mistakes. I've made mistakes in the past, and I'm gonna learn from all of those things and try to be the best man, best husband, father, teammate, quarterback, all of those things that I can be. But I won't be perfect, I'll tell everyone right now. I won't be perfect. I'm gonna make mistakes. I have flaws, but I'm gonna do everything I can to be the best that I can be.

Wentz and Colts head coach Frank Reich had an instant connection: Wentz and his new head coach Frank Reich have a history from their days with the Eagles from 2016-17, but the relationship actually started before Wentz was drafted.

Coach Reich, I'll never forget when I was working out up in Fargo, ND before the draft and he and Coach (Doug) Pederson and everyone kinda came out, and it was instant. It was instant that we just had this connection. We're both obviously men of faith and we were able to talk about our values and different things, it was natural. It was natural. And then finally getting to work with him for two years, not just the personal side of things, which we knew we had a great relationship with that, but the Xs and Os of football and how we see the game, and how we can kind of have healthy discussions and disagreements, but really challenge each other and ultimately make each other better. It was a lot of fun, and I look forward, that's something I'm super excited about getting to work with him again because I have the utmost respect for them and that he is, the friend that he's been to me as well, but also the coach that he is as well.

Wentz has been in contact with new teammates for the past month: Some of Wentz's new teammates have been hyping the trade for a month now. Wentz also got the chance to throw with new receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon out in California recently.

Ever since the trade announcement or whatever a month ago, I've been in a lot of conversations, a lot of communication with a lot of my teammates. For me, it's been pretty cool. It's cool to see the support and how welcoming they've been. Not a single one has said a bad thing about this organization, and this area, and this community. So, for me, that's exciting. Both for me and my family. The guys seem awesome, the guys seem great. It was really cool to get down there in California and throw with Dez (Patmon) and with Pitt (Pittman) and get some work in. I look forward to getting some more work in with those guys and the rest of the guys really all over the country. We'll see how this offseason kind of pans out. I'm looking forward to meeting everybody in person and getting to work as soon as we can.

