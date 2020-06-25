AllColts
Top Stories
News

Another Reason Why Philip Rivers Joined Indianapolis Colts? Quarterback Convinced Team Can Contend

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Philip Rivers considered retirement for the first time before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in March.

There were several reasons why he didn’t call it quits.

This was a chance to be reunited with coaches who knew him — Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni worked with Rivers as Chargers assistants. Rivers, who turns 39 in December, is also convinced he can still play at a high level after struggling with 20 interceptions in 2019.

And while this might sound overly optimistic, Rivers thinks the Colts give him a chance to accomplish something he’s never done — play in a Super Bowl.

“It certainly plays a part,” Rivers said in a recent Zoom video call. “I feel like every team believes that they’ve got a chance, but there are probably only – all 32 probably don’t really have a chance to win it all each and every year.

“I know whichever team you’re on, you’re going to believe that and as competitors you do, but certainly having the opportunity to come here with what this team has built and (GM) Chris Ballard and Frank (Reich) and (owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay and the whole organization, and what they’ve built and the direction where we’re headed here, made it exciting. It certainly did.”

The Colts finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years in 2019. They lost too many close games with a Jacoby Brissett-led offense that didn’t throw the ball down the field enough as well as a defense that was unable to protect fourth-quarter leads. And they missed a league-high 15 kicks, including six extra points.

Ballard has reiterated that, despite everything that went wrong, the Colts could have been a 10-win team with a better record in one-score games than 5-6. One of those losses was in the season opener, in overtime on the road to Rivers and the L.A. Chargers.

After the Chargers faltered to 5-11, they informed the man who holds most of the franchise’s passing records that he would not be re-signed. When Rivers signed with the Colts for one year and $25 million, he said he hoped his relationship with a new NFL employer would extend beyond 2020.

That depends on how he plays with an offense that ranked seventh in rushing and has a stronger offensive line than what Rivers had in L.A.

Perhaps more important than anything else, Rivers realized he still has the burning desire to keep playing.

“I do still love to play. I love to suit up and play,” he said. “I love the camaraderie in the locker room. I love being a teammate. I love all that comes with it. The life lessons – still being able to come home after a day’s work or come home after a game win or lose, and have good discussions with my children and family about things you’ve learned and how to deal with things.

“There’s still a lot of value in it, way beyond trying to lead a team to a championship, but certainly that is the ultimate goal and having an opportunity to be on a team and be part of the team where that’s a realistic goal certainly was a positive.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Did Indianapolis Colts Coach Frank Reich Consider 'Highlight' of Virtual Offseason Team Meetings?

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich wanted important voices addressing his players during a time of social unrest about racism and police brutality. Hall of Famer and former Colts coach Tony Dungy, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen, and NBA coach Doc Rivers joined video calls.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett to Team With Community Leaders, Police in 'Start the Cycle' Bike Ride

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett wants to make a difference in his hometown of Riviera Beach, Fla., so he's partnered with community leaders as well as police on a "Start the Cycle" bike ride to bring people together.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Scouting: Kevin Rogers Analyzes Rookie RB Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts director of pro personnel Kevin Rogers discusses his scouting of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, who was selected in the second round of April’s NFL draft.

Phillip B. Wilson

Jonathan Taylor Focused on Indianapolis Colts Future, Not What Could Have Been

He could have obliterated the NCAA FBS career rushing record with just a few hundred yards. He also could have chosen an Ivy League school instead of Wisconsin. But Jonathan Taylor has always tried to be smart and take everything into consideration when making difficult decisions.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts' Offseason Virtual Routine Helped QB Philip Rivers Make Smooth Transition

The 17th-year quarterback was familiar with most of the Indianapolis Colts playbook when he signed in March, but Philip Rivers credits the structure of offseason virtual interactions for helping him to get up to speed more quickly.

Phillip B. Wilson

Until Colin Kaepernick is Signed, NFL Just Saying What's Politically Correct

A long line of NFL voices have admitted they were wrong about quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality. But until Kaepernick is given a chance to win a job again, are these words just talk?

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Colts QB Philip Rivers Proud of NFL Start Streak

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers enters his 17th NFL season with a streak of 224 consecutive regular-season starts, which ranks fifth in league history. He needs six more to move into fourth on the all-time list.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Productions Awarded Two Emmys

The Indianapolis Colts' production/distribution group receives honors for videos on cornerback Kenny Moore II and retired punter Hunter Smith.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Irreplaceable Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments shifts its focus to the most irreplaceable players for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Steven Dodson

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Steven Dodson, 59, West Jefferson, N.C. The Colts fan since childhood shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson