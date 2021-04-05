Recent OL Signing Could Point to Potential Position Switch for Colts' All-Pro Lineman

If the Colts have done anything this offseason, they've added a number of bodies along the offensive line. Could one recent signing point to a potential position change for All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson?

Quietly, Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard a move in free agency that could have ramifications on the starting 5 along the offensive line.

Chris Reed, who started 14 games for Carolina in 2020, was signed to a one-year deal in late March. An undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State, Reed spent time with Jacksonville, Miami and Carolina, breaking out in a big way last season.

The former undrafted free agent earned a 63.0 overall grade, which was the 42nd best among all league offensive guards.

Could the signing be more than just a depth addition?

With my tinfoil hat on, and seeing the high level of play Reed showed last season in nearly a full season, I think this could signal a move to try and slide All-Pro Left Guard Quenton Nelson out to left tackle, at least in a trial basis early on in the 2021 season.

Though the Colts have signed guys such as Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport in free agency to try and address the retirement of Anthony Castonzo, there has been rampant speculation about possibly moving Nelson out to left tackle, filling a gaping hole on new QB Carson Wentz's blindside.

However, when it comes to that idea, there was very little depth and experience behind Nelson at left guard, which all but ended the idea there.

Now, with Reed in the fold, that's not the case. The Colts now have a left guard behind Nelson that has nearly 50 games of NFL experience, which would help make a Nelson kick out to left tackle much easier to deal with from a starting 5 standpoint.

While I'm entirely against the idea of moving an All-Pro guard — and arguably the best one in the game — out to tackle, the addition of Reed has me thinking this could be a possibility now, and could take the pressure off of Ballard and the Colts finding a potential franchise left tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft.

