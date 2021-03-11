Recently Released Veteran WR Lists Colts as Preferred Destination

Following a release from the Buffalo Bills Wednesday, veteran wide receiver John Brown listed the Colts as one of his preferred destinations in an interview with SiriusXM.

Silly season has commenced for some veterans who find themselves on the open market as cap casualties.

One such veteran is wide receiver John Brown, who was cut Wednesday by the Buffalo Bills, allowing Buffalo to save $8 million.

Brown, who turns 31 in early April, has a few destinations in mind now that he's a free agent.

In a Thursday morning interview with SiriusXM, Brown listed the Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers as preferred destinations in free agency.

"It depends who needs receivers. You know, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Big Ben [Roethlisberger] is definitely good with the deep ball, and the Indianapolis Colts, the way they use T.Y. Hilton. When we played those guys in the playoffs last year I walked off and I'm like, this team, they're up and coming, they're going to be a problem in the next few years.

"So, you know, I got options, I feel like I would fit in anywhere, but those are just the main two off the top. Anywhere I can come in and help and be a small piece to the puzzle, or if they need me to be a big piece to come in and help younger guys out and move around and do what I have to do. Those are the main two teams, though."

The 2020 season was a tough one for the veteran receiver, who missed a career-high seven games and struggled to take advantage of single coverage with Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in the fold.

Brown finished the year with just 33 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns, marking his lowest totals since 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals. Brown did play in all three playoff games for Buffalo as the Bills reached the AFC Championship Game, but he never appeared to be 100%.

With a possible fit in Indianapolis, there's a clear, obvious need at receiver for the blue and white, especially if they are unable to re-sign free-agent T.Y. Hilton. Ahead of free agency and the draft, Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell are the top receivers on their roster. Zach Pascal remains a restricted free agent.

Knowing that he was cut to save $8 million, Brown should be able to be had on a cheap, one-year deal in free agency in hopes of rebuilding his stock. Indianapolis could be a solid landing spot for the veteran on a one-year, team-friendly deal, giving Carson Wentz another experienced weapon.

