Report: Colts 'Considering' Adding Franchise Great To Coaching Staff

Just a few days after hiring former Super Bowl winning linebacker Cato June to the coaching staff, the Indianapolis Colts are reporting considering hiring another franchise great to the staff under head coach Frank Reich.

Could the Indianapolis Colts, in a sense, be getting the band (somewhat) back together?

Just a few short days after hiring former All-Pro and Super Bowl-winning linebacker Cato June to the defensive coaching staff under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley as an assistant linebackers coach, the Colts are "strongly considering" adding another former franchise great to the coaching staff.

According to a report from The Athletic's Zac Keefer, the Colts are considering adding former All-Pro and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Reggie Wayne to the offensive coaching staff as the team's wide receivers coach, becoming the first Ring of Honor member to land on the Colts' coaching staff.

Though Wayne has never held an official coaching role at any level of football, the all-time Colts' great did spend time with the Colts in 2018 as a volunteer coach.

Throughout the 2018 offseason, Wayne spent time with the receivers and assisted then-Colts' wide receiver coach Kevin Patullo.

After inviting Wayne to be a volunteer coach in 2018, Colts' head coach Frank Reich had this to say about Wayne as a coach to the team's website.

"Oh man, Reggie, he's the best," Reich told the team's official website. "And sometimes as a coach, when you get a former player that's done what someone like Reggie has done -- which few people have done what Reggie has done -- we're always excited. But furthermore, when you actually coached the guy, it takes it to a whole new level of excitement, because I know the kind of person and the kind of pro that we're getting. I know his knowledge of the game, his leadership on the field -- really, with the whole team -- but specifically with the wide receiver group can be dynamic."

Now, the Colts could be adding Wayne to the staff full time, though that news seemingly surprised even Wayne on Friday.

Though nothing is concrete in terms of adding Wayne to the staff, Keefer's report certainly makes it sound like the two parties are trending towards a partnership here in the near future.

Have thoughts on the Colts potentially adding Reggie Wayne to the coaching staff? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.