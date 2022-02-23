Skip to main content
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

Report: Colts Hiring Former LB To Coaching Staff

After losing a handful of defensive assistants to the Chicago Bears in recent weeks, the Indianapolis Colts are adding a former defensive standout and household name to the coaching staff under head coach Frank Reich.

Sixteen years after playing his final snaps with the Indianapolis Colts, former 7-year NFL veteran linebacker Cato June is making his return to his first home in the NFL. 

According to a report Tuesday night by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Colts are expected to hire June as the assistant linebackers coach under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and new linebackers coach Richard Smith. 

Prior to reportedly landing with the Colts as the assistant linebackers coach under Bradley and Smith, June was the linebackers coach at Bowling Green, a job he landed for the 2021 season. 

Previously, June was the outside linebackers coach at UMass in 2020, the running backs coach and assistant run-game coordinator at Howard from 2016-19, and coached high school football from 2011 to 2015. 

Feb 4, 2007; Miami, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cato June (59) on the field before Super Bowl XLI between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts at Dolphins Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst

June was originally a sixth-round draft pick at No. 198 overall in the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Michigan as a safety before converting to weak side linebacker under head coach Tony Dungy. June was part of the same draft class as tight end Dallas Clark, defensive backs Mike Doss and Donald Strickland, defensive end Robert Mathis, and fellow linebacker Keyon Whiteside, whom he ultimately beat out for a starting job.

June eventually developed into a solid starting linebacker, earning a Second Team All-Pro nod in 2005 with the Colts, which was the same year Indianapolis defeated the Chicago Bears 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI in Miami. 

The linebacker later went on to play two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent parts of the 2009 season with the Houston Texans and Bears before appearing in one season with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League in 2010 before retiring from football and entering the coaching ranks. 

Aug. 20, 2005; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebackers Gary Brackett (58) and Cato June (59) celebrate a first-quarter interception against the Chicago Bears at the RCA Dome. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Despite the report of June being added to the coaching staff, the Colts have yet to officially announce the new coaching staff under Bradley on the defensive side of the football, but it appears the staff is beginning to come together.

Have thoughts on the Colts hiring Cato June as the assistant linebackers coach under Gus Bradley and Richard Smith? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

