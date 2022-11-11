Report: Colts to Lose Star Defender for Several Weeks

This was supposed to be the season that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was finally able to let loose and played pain and injury-free. Unfortunately for him and the team, 10 weeks into the season and that hasn't been remotely the story for the All-Pro defender.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts will place Leonard on Injured Reserve after suffering a setback with his back injury this week.

"More tough news for the #Colts," Rapoport tweeted. "All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard, who had a set-back with his back in practice this week, is headed to Injured Reserve, sources say. He’s out at least the next four games, and his evaluations will dictate how much more.

Per Nate Atkins of The Indy Star on Friday, "Shaquille Leonard had a setback on Wednesday at practice. Jeff Saturday said it 'felt different,' and he had a scan and is undergoing evaluations."

Leonard had a procedure on his back in June, which was supposed to also address an issue with his ankle/lower leg. The three-time Pro Bowler missed all of training camp but began practicing when the season started, ultimately making his debut in Week 4.

He suffered a concussion in the first half of his debut game, also breaking his nose, which altogether put him out for the next three weeks. Leonard returned two weeks ago in Week 8 and has been on a "pitch count" in the two games since.

In three games this season, Leonard has 11 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

While you never want to see a player unable to get on the field, perhaps landing on IR and getting these next four games away from playing will allow Leonard to heal further and get closer to whatever 100% resembles for him now.

Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed stand to gain the most playing time in Leonard's absence.

The Colts' next four games are against the Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys followed by their bye week.

