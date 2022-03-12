Skip to main content
Player(s)
Evan Engram
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

Report: Colts 'Might Be In Play' For Former First-Round Tight End

Following the retirement of longtime franchise pillar Jack Doyle, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in the market for a new play-making tight end this offseason.

With Jack Doyle riding off into the sunset and Mo Alie-Cox staring down a trip into free agency, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in need of some playmakers at the tight end position this offseason. 

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, a former first-round draft pick just might be in play for the Colts in free agency, that being much-maligned Evan Engram, formerly of the New York Giants. 

“I heard Evan Engram might be in play in Indianapolis so keep an eye on that one,”  Garafolo said on Good Morning Football on NFL Network Friday morning.

Of course, that's a very vague report, but one that does — in a sense — connect the Colts to the 2017 first rounder.

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) attempts a one-handed catch against Miami Dolphins free safety Nik Needham (40) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After trading away QB Carson Wentz, watching Doyle retire, and preparing for the likes of T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Alie-Cox and Marlon Mack, not to mention linemen like Eric Fisher, Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed, the Colts are in need of some talent infusion offensively, especially the high-end variety. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Though Engram has struggled to find consistency in the NFL and unlock his vast potential as a game-changing move tight end, he still brings a high ceiling to the table, one that could be unlocked in Indianapolis, much like one former veteran tight end that was a former first-round pick before signing with Indy in free agency. 

If Engram can clean up some of the mind-numbing drop issues he had with the Giants, he could provide the Colts with a dynamic passing game weapon that head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady could have a ton of fun deploying against defenses. 

Have thoughts on a potential Evan Engram fit in Indianapolis? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Could Get 'Creative' in Trade Offer for Starting QB

By Jake Arthur2 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard (right) greets Quenton Nelson (56) during warm-ups Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
News

Colts' Biggest Roster Needs Before Free Agency Begins

By Jake Arthur6 hours ago
USATSI_17624334
Draft

Colts Pre-Free Agency 7 Round Mock Draft

By Zach Hicks10 hours ago
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (L) talks with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) on the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Grading the Carson Wentz Trade

By HH Staff11 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) while Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' 4 Toughest In-House Free-Agent Decisions

By Jake ArthurMar 10, 2022
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Full Compensation of Carson Wentz Trade Revealed

By Jake ArthurMar 10, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Film

5 In-House Free Agents the Colts Must Bring Back Before Start of New League Year

By Zach HicksMar 10, 2022
USATSI_16778782
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Jeffrey Gunter, EDGE, Coastal Carolina

By Zach HicksMar 10, 2022