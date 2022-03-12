Report: Colts 'Might Be In Play' For Former First-Round Tight End

Following the retirement of longtime franchise pillar Jack Doyle, the Indianapolis Colts could find themselves in the market for a new play-making tight end this offseason.

With Jack Doyle riding off into the sunset and Mo Alie-Cox staring down a trip into free agency, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in need of some playmakers at the tight end position this offseason.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, a former first-round draft pick just might be in play for the Colts in free agency, that being much-maligned Evan Engram, formerly of the New York Giants.

“I heard Evan Engram might be in play in Indianapolis so keep an eye on that one,” Garafolo said on Good Morning Football on NFL Network Friday morning.

Of course, that's a very vague report, but one that does — in a sense — connect the Colts to the 2017 first rounder.

After trading away QB Carson Wentz, watching Doyle retire, and preparing for the likes of T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Alie-Cox and Marlon Mack, not to mention linemen like Eric Fisher, Mark Glowinski and Chris Reed, the Colts are in need of some talent infusion offensively, especially the high-end variety.

Though Engram has struggled to find consistency in the NFL and unlock his vast potential as a game-changing move tight end, he still brings a high ceiling to the table, one that could be unlocked in Indianapolis, much like one former veteran tight end that was a former first-round pick before signing with Indy in free agency.

If Engram can clean up some of the mind-numbing drop issues he had with the Giants, he could provide the Colts with a dynamic passing game weapon that head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady could have a ton of fun deploying against defenses.

Have thoughts on a potential Evan Engram fit in Indianapolis? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

