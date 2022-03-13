Report: Colts 'Not Expected' To Tender RFA Taylor Stallworth

Fresh off of a career year, defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth is not expected to be tendered by the Indianapolis Colts, according to multiple reports.

Despite recording a career-high three sacks and providing some key snaps along the defensive line in 2021, veteran restricted free agent Taylor Stallworth is not expected to receive an RFA tender from the Colts ahead of the start of the new league year Wednesday.

According to reports from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Indy Star Colts' Insider Joel A. Erickson, Stallworth's agent Brent Tessler told the two that the Colts will not be placing a tender on Stallworth.

A former 2018 undrafted free agent of the New Orleans Saints, Stallworth recorded 16 tackles and a career-high 3.0 sacks in 16 games with the Colts in 2021, starting one.

According to Pro Football Reference,, Stallworth was the 53rd-best interior defender last season with a 60.9 overall grade.

Though the Colts are not expected to place a tender on Stallworth, both Rapoport and Erickson stated that the decision does not rule out a return to Indianapolis for the young defensive tackle.

