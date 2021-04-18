Report: Colts Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Back

The move by Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts continues a trend of retaining their own on cheap, cap-friendly moves.

T.J. Carrie is back for another season in Indianapolis.

The Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard shored up their cornerback depth Saturday night, re-signing the veteran cornerback to a one-year, $2 million deal, according to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Carrie previously visited New Orleans and Buffalo in free agency before ultimately returning to Indianapolis less than two weeks ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Carrie saw action in 15 regular-season games with two starts in his first season with the Colts. He recorded a career-high two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, and made 27 tackles and eight pass breakups in limited action with Indianapolis, playing 396 defensive snaps.

The move shores up a secondary that played well in 2021 and lost just Tavon Wilson and Malik Hooker in free agency. With the re-signing of Carrie, that should take cornerback off the board early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Carrie enters his eighth year in the NFL, having spent four years with the Oakland Raiders, two years with the Cleveland Browns, and now two years with the Colts.

