Report: Colts Waiving Rodrigo Blankenship

The Indianapolis Colts battled back from a 20-3 deficit on the road against the Houston Texans to force overtime, but kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a game-winning 42-yard field goal. The game ended in a 20-20 tie.

Along the way, Blankenship also booted two kickoffs out of bounds late in the game, costing the Colts' defense 15 yards of cushion on each.

Speculation began immediately after the game that Blankenship would be cut from the team, and according to Tom Pelissero, the Colts made that happen today.

"The Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, per source," reported Pelissero on Twitter.

Pelissero reported shortly thereafter about a couple of corresponding moves, announcing that the Colts were signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad.

McLaughlin was in competition with Blankenship when the latter was a rookie. Although McLaughlin appeared to look a little better, the Colts went with Blankenship. The veteran has bounced around quite a bit throughout his career, spending time with 10 teams including his two stints with the Colts.

For his career, McLaughlin is 37-of-49 on field goals (75.5%) with a career-long of 57, and 67-of-69 on extra points (97.1%).

Havrisik is a rookie undrafted free agent who participated in the Colts' rookie minicamp this spring.

Indianapolis also worked out former Jaguars kickers Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright on Tuesday, according to the IndyStar.

Colts head coach Frank Reich gave Blankenship a meager vote of confidence after the game on Sunday, but it was clear that was more coachspeak to protect a player publicly than any indication Blankenship wouldn't be cut.

"You know, I can't even begin to think (about it)," said Reich when asked after the game about potential changes. "In my mind, he's our kicker."

"We go back and everybody gets evaluated. Coaches, players, we all get evaluated. If I've learned one thing over the years it's don't rush into those kind of decisions. Those are decisions Chris (Ballard) and I get a chance to talk about and everybody gets evaluated."

Reich paid lip service to a review and evaluation, but Blankenship's fate was sealed the moment he missed against the Texans.

