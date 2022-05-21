Skip to main content

Report: Colts Working Towards Free Agent Deal With Veteran QB

The Colts are close to adding a former Super Bowl winning quarterback to back up Matt Ryan, according to multiple reports.

Five years ago, offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterback Nick Foles brought a Super Bowl championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the coming days, the pair will be reuniting in Indianapolis in far different roles, according to multiple reports.

Reich, the Colts' current head coach, and Foles — a free agent after being cut by the Chicago Bears — are set to work together once again as Foles is expected to join Indianapolis as a backup, providing experience and championship-caliber pedigree at the backup quarterback position behind veteran Matt Ryan. 

According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the Colts and Foles are working towards a deal that should be done early next week, adding the 33-year-old quarterback as depth at the most important position in sports. 

In his career, Foles has appeared in 68 career games, starting 56 of them for the Eagles, St. Louis Rams, Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears. 

In those 68 games, Foles has completed 1,277 of 2,045 passing attempts for 14,003 yards, 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions, going 29-27 in those starts. 

The addition of Foles will solidify the quarterback position in Indianapolis as Foles will presumably bump second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to QB3 on the depth chart, making the position all the more stronger under Reich and offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. 

Have thoughts on the Colts working towards a deal in free agency with Nick Foles? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

