Report: Philadelphia Eagles Hire Indianapolis Colts Assistant Nick Sirianni as Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS — After working his way up in the NFL as an assistant for 12 years, Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni reportedly has been hired as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach.

The hiring was reported Thursday by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Sirianni, 39, joined the Colts staff when head coach Frank Reich was hired in 2018. Reich was Eagles offensive coordinator in 2016-17, the latter year resulting in a Super Bowl championship. He was an assistant for Doug Pederson, who was recently fired.

Although Reich has been the Colts playcaller, Sirianni offered valuable offensive input. The two had worked together with the Chargers from 2013-15. Reich has often cited Sirianni in his decision-making.

Reich mentioned Sirianni in explaining why the Colts decided to use the no-huddle offense in a short week before a Week 10 game at Tennessee. Rivers flourished with 308 yards passing in a 34-17 road win over the Titans.

Nick Sirianni joined Colts head coach Frank Reich in 2018. Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

Now one of Sirianni’s first tasks will be trying to figure out how to get the best from disgruntled Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who had his worst season in the NFL and had been benched in the final month.

If the Colts hire Sirianni's replacement from within the organization, expect quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and wide receiver coach Mike Groh to be strong candidates.

After concluding his college playing career as a wide receiver at Mount Union (Ohio), Sirianni began coaching as a defensive backs coach at his alma mater in 2004. After three years, he served as IUP wide receivers coach for three years.

He made it to the NFL in 2009 as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive quality control coach. He was then an assistant quarterback coach and returned as an offensive quality control coach and then wide receivers coach.

Sirianni joined the Chargers staff as an offensive quality control coach in 2013. He moved up the ladder as quarterbacks coach, then wide receivers coach before Reich called to hire him as Colts offensive coordinator.

Reich and Sirianni led the Colts to the playoffs in two of their three years with different quarterbacks, Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers. Luck retired after 2018. Rivers retired on Wednesday.

This past season, when the Colts improved four wins to 11-5 and lost 27-24 at Buffalo in an AFC Wild Card Playoff game, the offense ranked 10th in total yards and ninth in points per game.

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has also been interviewed for several head coaching vacancies after the defense improved to eighth in fewest total yards allowed and 10th in points allowed per game.