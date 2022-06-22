Skip to main content

Report: Former Colts Fan Favorite Tony Siragusa Passes Away at 55

Former Colts defensive tackle "The Goose," Tony Siragusa has reportedly passed away at the age of 55.

The NFL world mourns former fan favorite "The Goose," Tony Siragusa as he reportedly passed away on Wednesday at the age of 55.

The news was posted by TMZ and later verified by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. "A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet been revealed," per TMZ.

Siragusa originally landed in the NFL out of Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 1990, seeing action in 96 games with the team in seven seasons. He then moved on to the Baltimore Ravens from 1997-2001 where he won Super Bowl XXXV as part of one of the most heralded defenses in NFL history.

After his football career, Siragusa became a beloved sideline reporter for FOX Sports from 2003-15, who was known for his colorful analysis.

It's been a rough stretch for the sporting world, as Siragusa is the latest in a string of athletes gone too soon, joining Dwayne Haskins, Jeff Gladney, Caleb Swanigan, and Jaylon Ferguson.

What is your favorite Tony Siragusa memory? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

