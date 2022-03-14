Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson
Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans

Report: Colts Requested Meeting With Deshaun Watson, Texans Denied

In search of a potential franchise quarterback, the Indianapolis Colts looked within the AFC South towards Deshaun Watson before being denied by the rival Houston Texans, according to reports.

Fortune favors the bold, until it doesn't.

The Indianapolis Colts tried to be bold Monday, requesting an interview with much-maligned quarterback Deshaun Watson in an effort to trade for the former first-round draft pick before being denied by the AFC South rival Houston Texans. 

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Colts the Texans declined the attempt to set up a meeting between Watson and Indianapolis because they do not want to trade Watson inside the AFC South. 

That shouldn't surprise anyone, considering the Texans would be set to face Watson twice a year for the next decade in Indianapolis, not to mention the Colts not owning a first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which would not meet the asking price from Houston of three first-round draft picks. 

Watson is currently set to speak with the Panthers and Saints this week, meaning a trade outside of the AFC altogether might be the likeliest outcome at this point in the Watson saga. 

By swinging and missing on Watson, the Colts remain in search of a quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders last week. Veteran free agent quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins Monday, leaving Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota on the market. 

Have thoughts on the Colts requesting a meeting with Deshaun Watson? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

