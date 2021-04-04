Colts Reportedly Still Interested in 3-Time Pro Bowl TE

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Report: Colts Still Interested in Eagles TE Zach Ertz

The Colts are reportedly still interested in acquiring Eagles tight end Zach Ertz.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts need playmakers at wide receiver and tight end, and they apparently have their sights set on one of the latter.

The Colts have been rumored to be interested in Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz throughout the offseason, and according to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, that is still the case.

I can tell you this, Howie Roseman wants too much in return for Ertz, as has been reported. The trade with the Chargers went south because Roseman wanted a third-round pick, and reportedly, the Bills have since dropped out because of the asking price. I’m told the Colts are still interested.

Roseman must see the weakness in this year’s tight end class and believes he can get better than market value in return for Ertz. What is the market value for Ertz? I’m told it’s a fifth-round pick that could increase in value based on playing time and production. If they don’t trade him before the draft, I think Ertz gets moved on draft weekend.

Ertz is coming off the least-productive season of his career as injuries limited him to 11 games. He caught 36-of-72 targets for 335 yards (9.3 avg.) and just 1 touchdown.

Obviously, Ertz is still under contract with the Eagles, so acquiring him would mean trading for him. This option makes little sense for the Colts after they traded a third-round pick this year and a likely first-round pick in 2022 for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

What makes more sense for the Colts to acquire Ertz is if the Eagles release him if they are unsuccessful at trading him. If their asking price of a third-round pick is true, then that seems more likely to happen.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

In terms of the Colts' interest, the hope would be that Ertz could bounce back by staying healthy and moving to the Colts from the Eagles with Wentz.

The Colts do have Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end, so it would be interesting to see how they would divvy up the snaps between the three.

Throughout his career, Ertz has earned three Pro Bowls (2017-19) and one First-Team All-Pro (2018). He also holds the NFL record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end when he caught 116 in 2018.

In his career, Ertz has caught 561 passes for 6,078 yards (10.8 avg.) and 36 touchdowns.

Should the Colts try to acquire Ertz? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_15001047
News

Colts Reportedly Still Interested in 3-Time Pro Bowl TE

USATSI_15054749
News

Colts Free-Agent OL Visited Bills

Jan 3, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates a first down catch in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Hilton Signing 'Worst' of the Offseason For Colts, NFL Analyst Says

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Indianapolis Colts Take On The Tennesee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville
News

Former Star QB Named Colts' Best Draft Pick of Last Decade

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) catches a touchdown pass against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Malachi Moore (13) during the first quarter in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Land Star WR in NFL.com's 'Should Do' Mock Draft

Aug 3, 2019; Canton, OH, USA; Kevin Mawae poses with bust during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts OL Coach: Can’t just plug players in anywhere on line

USATSI_15275850
News

Pro Bowl Cornerback Gives Thoughts On Returning to Colts

Nov 15, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes from his own end-zone against the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Wentz, Rhodes Moves Earn Colts Praise from Bleacher Report