Colts Reportedly Still Interested in 3-Time Pro Bowl TE

The Indianapolis Colts need playmakers at wide receiver and tight end, and they apparently have their sights set on one of the latter.

The Colts have been rumored to be interested in Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz throughout the offseason, and according to Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline, that is still the case.

I can tell you this, Howie Roseman wants too much in return for Ertz, as has been reported. The trade with the Chargers went south because Roseman wanted a third-round pick, and reportedly, the Bills have since dropped out because of the asking price. I’m told the Colts are still interested. Roseman must see the weakness in this year’s tight end class and believes he can get better than market value in return for Ertz. What is the market value for Ertz? I’m told it’s a fifth-round pick that could increase in value based on playing time and production. If they don’t trade him before the draft, I think Ertz gets moved on draft weekend.

Ertz is coming off the least-productive season of his career as injuries limited him to 11 games. He caught 36-of-72 targets for 335 yards (9.3 avg.) and just 1 touchdown.

Obviously, Ertz is still under contract with the Eagles, so acquiring him would mean trading for him. This option makes little sense for the Colts after they traded a third-round pick this year and a likely first-round pick in 2022 for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

What makes more sense for the Colts to acquire Ertz is if the Eagles release him if they are unsuccessful at trading him. If their asking price of a third-round pick is true, then that seems more likely to happen.

In terms of the Colts' interest, the hope would be that Ertz could bounce back by staying healthy and moving to the Colts from the Eagles with Wentz.

The Colts do have Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox at tight end, so it would be interesting to see how they would divvy up the snaps between the three.

Throughout his career, Ertz has earned three Pro Bowls (2017-19) and one First-Team All-Pro (2018). He also holds the NFL record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end when he caught 116 in 2018.

In his career, Ertz has caught 561 passes for 6,078 yards (10.8 avg.) and 36 touchdowns.

Should the Colts try to acquire Ertz? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

