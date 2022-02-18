Skip to main content

Report: Trade Market for Colts QB Carson Wentz Developing

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has already been the source of plenty of rumors this offseason, and now a trade market for him is reportedly developing.

Rumors about Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's future have dominated the team's narrative already this offseason, and that will continue until a resolution is met.

We could be coming closer to that closure as a trade market is reportedly developing for the polarizing quarterback according to Jason Spears of the #ForTheCOLTure Podcast.

This report comes on the heels of a separate note from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, who said that Wentz's future in Indianapolis is "bleak." He expects the Colts to either trade or release Wentz before his $15 million base salary for 2022 becomes guaranteed on March 18. His total number for the year is $28.3 million if he remains with the Colts, which is 13.4% of their cap, per OverTheCap.

Last offseason, the Colts traded a 2021 third-round draft pick and a 2022 first-rounder for Wentz. He had performed his best when working with Colts head coach Frank Reich while the two were together with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-17, but Wentz's play began to dwindle once Reich left for the Colts, ultimately tanking in 2020.

Up to the midway point of 2021, it looked as if maybe the whole thing could work out and that the Colts could win with Wentz under center. However, despite his inconsistent play, the Colts' final two games of the regular season were quite damning for him. Wentz combined to go 33-of-56 passing (58.9%) for 333 yards (5.9 YPA) with 2 touchdowns and 2 turnovers, took 7 sacks, and had a passer rating of 80.7. In fact, over the final 11 games of the season, Wentz had seven games with fewer than 200 yards and a rating below 90.0.

He had a handful of solid performances for the Colts but the erratic play that wore out his welcome in Philadelphia continued in Indianapolis, and he didn't seem to grasp why the critical mistakes or unnecessary risks that he took were poor choices. The Colts' margin for error down the stretch was razor-thin and Wentz often failed to do his part to keep the team afloat.

Addressing a need at quarterback isn't an easy thing to do but it's something the Colts have become accustomed to, as they could have a different starter than the year before for the sixth consecutive season.

Without having a first-round pick in the current draft to use for yourself or offer in a trade, involving Wentz and/or any other solid players in a package becomes much more realistic.

As for potential targets, there are high-ticket trade pieces like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, which seem unlikely. There are also guys who may be a little more attainable for the Colts, such as Derek Carr, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo, Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew II, or Tua Tagovailoa.

The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders are all teams who could be interested suitors for Wentz.

Do you think the Colts will trade Wentz? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
