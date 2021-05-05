Sports Illustrated home
Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Report: Veteran OT to Visit Colts

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are set to meet with former Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher this week, potentially filling a hole at left tackle
Author:
Publish date:

After not drafting a left tackle with any of the seven picks the Indianapolis Colts had in the 2021 NFL Draft, General Manager Chris Ballard may have a solution to the potential left tackle problem.

According to a report from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts are scheduled to meet with former Kansas City Chief and 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher this week.

Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January, will likely miss a large chunk of the 2021 season, but with the Colts needing a long-term answer to the Anthony Castonzo retirement, Fisher makes all the sense in the world.

While in Kansas City as the director of player personnel, Ballard played a key role in the Chiefs selecting Fisher first overall out of Central Michigan in 2013. Fisher went on to be a two-time Pro Bowler (2018 and 2020) and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Adding a guy like Fisher would be a move for the future, not the start of the 2021 season, which would signal that the Colts are comfortable having Sam Tevi start early in the season at left tackle.

Should Fisher's medical exam not check out to the Colts' liking, they will turn their attention to Charles Leno Jr., who the Colts have shown interest in so far, according to The Athletic's Stephen Holder.

Regardless of which direction they go in, left tackle looks promising moving forward in Indianapolis, as it's almost certain the Colts land one of Fisher or Leno Jr. in the coming days or weeks.

Have thoughts on Eric Fisher visiting the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Veteran OT to Visit Colts

Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Will Fries (71) blocks during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Rookie Could Be Their Newest Versatile Utility Lineman

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fireworks go off near the stage after the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Quick Hits: Mike Strachan Feels He's 'Special Player the Colts Need'

Sep 1, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Will Fries (71) during the third quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Appalachian State 45-38 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

ESPN Draft Expert Questions Colts' Draft Class

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is a popular NFL fantasy pick-up after catching five passes for 111 yards, both career bests, in Sunday's home win over Minnesota.
News

Colts Veteran TE Signs Second-Round Tender

Dec 31, 2019; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs the ball against the Utah Utes in the second half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Pro Football Focus Hands Out Grade of Colts' Draft Class

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs the ball into the end zone in overtime for a score against Oklahoma Sooners in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Texas Vs Ou
Draft

Colts Rookie QB Says It's a 'Blessing' to Work with Frank Reich

Oct 27, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Shawn Davis (31) and defensive back Trey Dean III (21) talk during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Shawn Davis in Round 5, Pick 165 Overall