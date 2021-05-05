Report: Veteran OT to Visit Colts

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are set to meet with former Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher this week, potentially filling a hole at left tackle

After not drafting a left tackle with any of the seven picks the Indianapolis Colts had in the 2021 NFL Draft, General Manager Chris Ballard may have a solution to the potential left tackle problem.

According to a report from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Colts are scheduled to meet with former Kansas City Chief and 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher this week.

Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game in January, will likely miss a large chunk of the 2021 season, but with the Colts needing a long-term answer to the Anthony Castonzo retirement, Fisher makes all the sense in the world.

While in Kansas City as the director of player personnel, Ballard played a key role in the Chiefs selecting Fisher first overall out of Central Michigan in 2013. Fisher went on to be a two-time Pro Bowler (2018 and 2020) and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV.

Adding a guy like Fisher would be a move for the future, not the start of the 2021 season, which would signal that the Colts are comfortable having Sam Tevi start early in the season at left tackle.

Should Fisher's medical exam not check out to the Colts' liking, they will turn their attention to Charles Leno Jr., who the Colts have shown interest in so far, according to The Athletic's Stephen Holder.

Regardless of which direction they go in, left tackle looks promising moving forward in Indianapolis, as it's almost certain the Colts land one of Fisher or Leno Jr. in the coming days or weeks.

