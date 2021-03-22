Horseshoe Huddle
Report: Veteran WR Scheduled to Visit Colts in Free Agency

Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Sammy Watkins is scheduled to visit the Colts as a free agent on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Looking to add some additional weapons on offense for new quarterback Carson Wentz, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard are scheduled to host a big-name free agent receiver Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Former Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins will visit the Colts, according to multiple reports from NFL insiders.

Watkins, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, played for the Chiefs the last three seasons, helping Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV.

In his 7 years in the NFL, Watkins has recorded 321 receptions for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns. Though he's never quite lived up to the No. 4 overall selection billing, Watkins flashed his abilities in a career year in his first two seasons in the league before injuries derailed his career.

Since then, Watkins has struggled to consistently stay healthy, but flashed quite a bit in Kansas City as a No. 3 and sometimes No. 4 option in a high-powered Chiefs attack.

In Kansas City's jaunt to the Super Bowl in 2019, Watkins came up large in the playoffs, hauling in 14 passes for 288 yards and a score, helping take some coverage off of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Watkins would be a solid fit in Indianapolis catching passes from Wentz. Though he would not be a true No. 1 and would keep the Colts from having a true alpha in the receivers room, he would pair nicely with Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, and Parris Campbell, and would give the Colts some juice after the catch.

Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
