Reviewing Colts’ First Unofficial Depth Chart; Tight End Trey Burton Placed on IR

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — Another player joined the Indianapolis Colts roster and was added to the first unofficial depth chart on Monday.

Fifth-year nose tackle Eli Ankou was claimed off waivers from Cleveland and takes the roster spot of tight end Trey Burton, who was placed on injured reserve. Burton strained his left calf in the final training camp practice on Aug. 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The initial suggestion was that Burton would miss at least two games, but now he’ll be sidelined at least three before he’s eligible to return off IR.

Ankou is with his fourth team, counting a brief stint with the Houston Texans in the 2017 preseason and being among final cuts. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017 to 2019, and was claimed off the Jags practice squad by the Browns last season. The reserve has played in 20 games with 26 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The depth chart showed flexibility on offense and defense in listing 12 spots on each side, the idea being that the Colts could start either three wide receivers or two tight ends on offense depending upon the week, and the defense includes Kenny Moore II as the nickel cornerback because he’s on the field enough to be seen as a starter.

What’s noteworthy on offense is the three wide-receiver set that has T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, and Zach Pascal starting. Rookie Michael Pittman Jr., the second-round selection, is listed as a Hilton backup. The Colts have said Pittman would be an X receiver, so his depth-chart listing could change.

Another switch from much of training camp has Chaz Green backing up offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo with Le’Raven Clark being listed behind offensive right tackle Braden Smith. Green missed extensive time in camp with a leg injury, which meant Clark was getting a lot of reps at left tackle. Don’t be surprised if Clark is the next man up at either tackle spot. Green hasn’t played since 2018.

On defense, second-year Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes are listed as starting cornerbacks. There was conjecture that Moore would start at one of those spots, but he’s listed at his usual nickel spot.

Defensive tackle Tyquan Lewis, who also plays end, backs up All-Pro DeForest Buckner inside. Denico Autry is at the defensive end spot vacated by the free-agent departure of Jabaal Sheard, with Al-Quadin Muhammad the backup.

Colts Unofficial Depth Chart

Offense

WR — T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr. (R), Dezmon Patmon (R)

LT — Anthony Castonzo, Chaz Green

LG — Quenton Nelson

C — Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter (R)

RG — Mark Glowinski

RT — Braden Smith, Le’Raven Clark

TE — Jack Doyle

TE — Mo Alie-Cox, Noah Togiai (R)

WR — Parris Campbell

WR — Zach Pascal, Ashton Dulin

QB — Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Jacob Easton (R)

Defense

DE — Justin Houston

DT — DeForest Buckner, Tyquan Lewis

NT — Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth, Eli Ankou

DE — Denico Autry, Al-Quadin Muhammad

WLB — Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams, Jordan Glasgow (R)

MLB — Anthony Walker, Zaire Franklin

SLB — Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed

CB — Rock Ya-Sin, T.J. Carrie

FS — Malik Hooker, George Odum, Julian Blackmon (R)

SS — Khari Willis, Tavon Wilson

N CB — Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers (R)

CB — Xavier Rhodes

Special Teams

P — Rigoberto Sanchez

PK — Rodrigo Blankenship (R)

H — Rigoberto Sanchez

LS — Luke Rhodes

KR/PR — Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers (R)

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

