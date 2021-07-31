Rookie Colts Tight End Turning Heads In Training Camp

The play on the field early in training camp is living up to the hype post-draft for Indianapolis Colts' rookie tight end Kylen Granson in Westfield.

When the Indianapolis Colts selected SMU tight end Kylen Granson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, ears perked up and expectations skyrocketed for the athletic tight end slated to play in Frank Reich's system.

Fast forward a few months to the start of training camp in Westfield at Grand Park and it shouldn't be much of a surprise that Granson is turning heads in a big way.

The rookie tight end had another strong day of practice Friday, making plays left and right in the team and individual sessions, leading to plenty of ink being spilled on the rookie's exploits from beat writers and fantasy experts.

Granson made plays again Friday, hauling in a couple of passes in the team session leading to the tweet above from The Athletic's Zak Keefer.

Asked about the rookie tight end following Friday's practice, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said he was pleased with Granson's play to date, stating that the rookie continues to get better each day.

“Yes. He’s playing fast. Some of these young guys, they’re making some mistakes here and there but we like what we see from him," Brady said. "He’s growing, he’s getting better. Again, we’re installing something new every day so there’s always something new for them to learn.”

As more of the move tight end the Colts envision in Reich's system, the rookie is tapping into his speed and athleticism in camp, allowing him to win his matchups and turn heads in training camp.

“Yeah, that’s my whole skillset, is that I’m a speed guy," Granson said. "I came from Texas and SMU where we aired it out all over the field. So yeah, I definitely want to show off my speed and show them I can run with the ball a little bit.”

So far, so good from Granson, who appears to be in line for a sizable role as a rookie in Indianapolis.

