Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Rams at Colts | Week 2 | Predictions & Picks

Will the Indianapolis Colts get back on track this week against a tough Los Angeles Rams squad? Or will things continue to unravel for Indianapolis inside Lucas Oil Stadium? Horseshoe Huddle predicts. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

Last week, the Horseshoe Huddle staff did not make any formal predictions, but based on some behind-the-scene discussions and comments from the staff, all four staff members expected the Colts to lose to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

This week, ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the entire staff is in the same boat once again, as Zach Hicks, Jake Arthur, Andrew Moore and Josh Carney all go in the same direction.

In the NFL, any team can win on any given Sunday. Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 2 against the Rams.

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Colts defense faces yet another top tier offense, as they face-off against Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The Rams’ efficient passing game is bound to give the Colts some issues in the secondary. Carson Wentz will have to step up big to make this competitive, which will be tough given that Aaron Donald is on the other side of the ball.

Pick: Rams 34, Colts 21

Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): Looking at this matchup when the schedule was released, you'd have hope the Colts' offensive line could try and contain LA's defensive line, but the group is far from 100%. Many spots along the Colts' defense are also banged-up, so I can't imagine this not being a banner day for the Rams' stars like Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey. The Colts are simply too hobbled and shorthanded right now to hang with a team like the Rams who are both well coached and have star power.

Pick: Rams 27, Colts 14

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI): While the Colts might get Eric Fisher back this weekend, Braden Smith and Xavier Rhodes being out against the Rams is a major blow. The determining factor will be how Carson Wentz can handle the pressure of Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defense, not to mean toon Jalen Ramsey roaming the secondary. If the Colts’ offensive line doesn’t rebound, it could be a long afternoon.

Pick: Rams 31, Colts 24

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney): Banged up and coming off of a less-than-impressive performance on both sides of the football, the Colts find themselves hosting an absolute juggernaut in the Rams in Week 2. Matthew Stafford has unlocked a new level to the Rams' offense under Sean McVay, while Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey — arguably the two best defenders in football — remain absolute stars on defense. Los Angeles gets after Carson Wentz in a big way Sunday, confusing him in the secondary while racking up sacks, and the Colts' defense can't figure out the Rams' deep shots, leading to a demoralizing Week 2 loss.

Pick: Rams 33, Colts 17

