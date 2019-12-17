Saints Eliminate Colts From Playoff Contention As Brees Breaks Manning Record

Any legitimacy the Indianapolis Colts had as an AFC playoff contender was officially and ceremonially dismissed with a resounding thud in the New Orleans Saints’ 34-7 home romp on Monday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Colts needed to win their remaining three games and get help, but on this one-sided night in “The Big Easy,” they didn’t come remotely close to helping themselves. They will be playoff spectators for the fourth time in five years.

Making matters worse for the visitors, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes to break former Colts legend Peyton Manning’s career TD record of 539. Brees needed three to eclipse the New Orleans native and almost accomplished that in the first half, but a third score just before halftime was negated by penalty.

No matter, he threw two more TD passes in the third quarter — the record-breaking throw coming on a 5-yard toss to tight end Josh Hill. It was also Brees’ 20th consecutive completion, a career-best streak that would eventually reach 22 before he sat down.

"Pretty incredible moment," Brees said of surpassing Manning in an on-field postgame interview. "This was a special night, one we will always remember."

Brees finished 29 of 30 for 307 yards with the four scores. The 96.7 completion percentage also set an NFL record for that many attempts. The only pass he missed on was a short-range overthrow to a running back.

"He's done that to a lot of defenses," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "When he gets like that, I don't know who can stop him."

The Colts (6-8), who have now lost six of seven, were inept on both sides of the ball. But unlike 11 of their previous games decided by one score, this one seemed decided rather early.

"I believe our guys fight hard," Reich said. "You lose like this, it feels like you let down, but in my mind it was a matter of execution more than anything else."

The Colts couldn’t defend against Brees or league-leading receiver Michael Thomas, who caught 12 passes for 128 yards and one score. And the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett-led offense couldn’t move the ball against a Saints defense that was bitter about losing 48-46 at home to San Francisco eight days ago.

Brissett was off from the outset, repeatedly missing open targets in quick possessions while Brees seemingly could do no wrong. Colts defenders tried everything, switching constantly from man-to-man to zone to blitzing, but to no avail. Saints targets easily bested press coverages, found ridiculously open spots in zones and Brees was able to get rid of the ball quickly when blitzed.

By halftime, Brees was 20 of 21 for 230 yards, the best completion percentage for that many attempts in the first half in league history.

Brissett, conversely, kept missing more than hitting his targets. He finished 18 of 34 for 165 yards.

The Colts wanted to rely on their seventh-ranked rushing attack, but the Saints bunched the defensive box and didn’t allow much room, thus putting the onus on Brissett. Colts leading rusher Marlon Mack gained 19 yards on 11 carries.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was a non-factor in his return from a calf injury that has sidelined the four-time Pro Bowl star for five games. His only reception in the first three quarters lost one yard. He added three catches for 26 yards on the Colts’ only scoring possession.

The Colts finally scored on a Jordan Wilkins 1-yard run with 3:56 remaining.

The last time the Colts visited New Orleans, they lost 62-7 in 2011, also on Monday Night Football.

The only reason the Saints stopped scoring this time was Brees stopped throwing and started handing off as regulars like Thomas rested. At 11-3, the Saints had to be mindful of a big picture that has the team vying for the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

"I feel like our best is yet to come," Brees said.