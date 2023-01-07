Is There a Spot in Colts Organization for Jeff Saturday in 2023?

Regardless of whether he's promoted to head coach full-time or finds another role, will Jeff Saturday still be with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023?

With a year to remember (in the worst ways), the Indianapolis Colts have compiled a 4-11-1 record as they head into Week 18 to finish the year against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Needless to say, interim head coach Jeff Saturday hasn’t faired well at all, going only 1-6 in his seven games at the position. With the subpar season nearing its end, there are already questions surfacing about Saturday’s future, and if there is one. Let’s begin.

Saturday got the call for the interim job because of his reputation and success as a former player for Indianapolis. Playing from 1999 until 2011 (finishing his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2012), Saturday was a true difference maker and a general of the Colts' protection for Peyton Manning & Co.

He was a high-level center, getting a total of six Pro Bowl nods, two First-Team All-Pro nominations, and two trips to the Super Bowl, winning in 2006-'07 against the Chicago Bears. It also likely influenced Colts owner Jim Irsay to pick Saturday because of the current monumental offensive line struggles for the Colts, along with the fact that Saturday has a mind for the game.

All of the experience in the world as a player can’t prepare you, in a week, to be an interim head coach for the same franchise you’ve been retired from for 11 years. Even though Saturday is a fantastic man, a great role model for players, and a Colts Ring of Honor member, he truly had no business being selected by the impatient owner Irsay.

Even though he has struggled, Saturday has truly given it everything he’s got. Unfortunately, being an NFL head coach is a Mount Everest of obstacles to climb as far as a learning curve. Now picture someone with virtually no experience trying to climb that mountain.

At the end of the day, the big question is; “Where does Saturday fit from here?”

While a full coaching search will be conducted, it’s highly unlikely he becomes the head coach (or at least he shouldn't be). However, he has the knowledge of the game and experience (now some coaching, too) to help direct a struggling offensive line, mentor young/developing players, or help guide the front office.

Saturday is a Colts legend and a true man of the organization through and through, but he was simply asked to do too much, too quickly, and was too unprepared. We will see what Saturday will be doing for the Colts in the offseason. Stay tuned.

