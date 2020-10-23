SI.com
Survey: Colts Fans Don’t Complain Much

Phillip B. Wilson

When it comes to expressing their disgust about games, the Indianapolis Colts reportedly have some of the best-tempered fans in the NFL.

That’s what MI Bets discovered in a recent-released survey of 5,103 NFL fans across the country. Fans were asked which players, coaches, and fan bases complain the most.

Colts fans ranked 29th out of 32 teams in how much they sound off. They mostly express their dismay on sports radio, according to the report.

Two Indianapolis Colts fans are ready for Sunday's home win against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Two Colts fans are ready for Sunday's win at Lucas Oil Stadium.Colin Boyle/USA TODAY Sports

The fan bases found to complain the most were the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was listed 12th among NFL quarterbacks who complain the most. That’s not too bad, considering Rivers’ penchant for trash talk during games.

The quarterbacks listed as the worst were Tom Brady of Tampa Bay, Cam Newton of the Patriots, Josh Allen of the Bills, Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay, and Nick Foles of the Bears.

Colts head coach Frank Reich ranked 24th among coaches who gripe the most. That seems like it should be lower. Reich is one of the most mild-mannered coaches in the league.

The coaches regarded as the biggest whiners were the Patriots’ Bill Belichick, the Baltimore Ravens’ John Harbaugh, the Bills’ Sean McDermott, the Bears’ Matt Nagy, and the Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule.

The survey was done from Sept. 22 to Oct. 8 with 5,103 fans contacted — 57 percent were male and 43 percent were female. The average age of respondents was 36.

What drives NFL fans craziest about opposing fanbases? Most often, using a victim mentality, complaining on social media, and bad officiating.

Two Indianapolis Colts fans take a selfie at Lucas Oil Stadium before Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Two Colts fans take a selfie on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.Colin Boyle/USA TODAY Sports

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

