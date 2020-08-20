Taking Daily Head Count at Colts Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — The availability of some Indianapolis Colts players can fluctuate on a daily basis at training camp, typically part of the big-picture plan to play it safe with those recovering from injuries.

Those enjoying a day of rest — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tight end Jack Doyle were afforded this on Wednesday — are usually on the sideline and interacting with teammates.

That’s why many reporters start each practice by scanning a roster and determining who’s out there and who’s not. After three days of padded practices, there’s been no sign of defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Colts head coach Frank Reich was asked for an update.

“No update,” he said on a Wednesday Zoom video call. “The knee injury is going to take a little bit. It’s going to take a little bit, but he is progressing nicely. But it is probably going to be a little bit.”

That Day had a knee injury was news. That Reich used the creative timetable of “a little bit" sounds serious. Perhaps that’s why he tried to soften the details with the “progressing nicely” description.

NFL coach-speak usually slots injury recovery timetables in three categories. If he’s day-to-day, that means he could return any day. If he’s week-to-week, ask about his status next week, when perhaps he’ll be day-to-day. Any other answer usually means an extended absence.

Day, a 26-year-old Indianapolis native, signed a one-year deal with the Colts to provide depth on the interior defensive line, where he was to be reunited with Buckner. They played together for San Francisco the past three seasons.

That Day’s injury is lingering explains why the Colts signed third-year defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth nine days ago.

Reich said nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II, who suffered a right groin injury in Monday’s first padded practice, will be out at least one week.

In that continual check of roster jersey numbers, it’s worth noting that cornerback Xavier Rhodes returned to practice after missing Tuesday with an illness. The team played it safe by not having him at the facility.

Starting offensive right tackle Branden Smith has yet to practice in pads due to a minor foot issue. Backup offensive lineman Chaz Green has been sidelined with an unknown leg ailment.

The good news is that defensive end Justin Houston, who was given two days off after coming away from a collision with neck soreness, was back on the field. So, too, were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Trey Burton, who rested on Tuesday.

