SI.com
AllColts
HomeNews
Search

Taking Daily Head Count at Colts Camp

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — The availability of some Indianapolis Colts players can fluctuate on a daily basis at training camp, typically part of the big-picture plan to play it safe with those recovering from injuries.

Those enjoying a day of rest — defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tight end Jack Doyle were afforded this on Wednesday — are usually on the sideline and interacting with teammates.

That’s why many reporters start each practice by scanning a roster and determining who’s out there and who’s not. After three days of padded practices, there’s been no sign of defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Colts head coach Frank Reich was asked for an update.

“No update,” he said on a Wednesday Zoom video call. “The knee injury is going to take a little bit. It’s going to take a little bit, but he is progressing nicely. But it is probably going to be a little bit.”

That Day had a knee injury was news. That Reich used the creative timetable of “a little bit" sounds serious. Perhaps that’s why he tried to soften the details with the “progressing nicely” description.

NFL coach-speak usually slots injury recovery timetables in three categories. If he’s day-to-day, that means he could return any day. If he’s week-to-week, ask about his status next week, when perhaps he’ll be day-to-day. Any other answer usually means an extended absence.

Day, a 26-year-old Indianapolis native, signed a one-year deal with the Colts to provide depth on the interior defensive line, where he was to be reunited with Buckner. They played together for San Francisco the past three seasons.

That Day’s injury is lingering explains why the Colts signed third-year defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth nine days ago.

Reich said nickel cornerback Kenny Moore II, who suffered a right groin injury in Monday’s first padded practice, will be out at least one week.

In that continual check of roster jersey numbers, it’s worth noting that cornerback Xavier Rhodes returned to practice after missing Tuesday with an illness. The team played it safe by not having him at the facility.

Starting offensive right tackle Branden Smith has yet to practice in pads due to a minor foot issue. Backup offensive lineman Chaz Green has been sidelined with an unknown leg ailment.

The good news is that defensive end Justin Houston, who was given two days off after coming away from a collision with neck soreness, was back on the field. So, too, were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Trey Burton, who rested on Tuesday.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts Kicking Competition Has Added Pressure

Second-year kicker Chase McLaughlin is competing against undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship for the Indianapolis Colts job. Each day at camp, the kicker who loses costs half of the roster extra sprints.

Phillip B. Wilson

Running Back Jonathan Taylor Lowers the Boom in Colts' Second Padded Practice

Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor continued to show power to go with speed as the Indianapolis Colts moved Tuesday’s practice indoors due to rain.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Prized Rookies Wired Differently

Second-round picks Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. didn't sound the same when chatting about Monday’s first padded practice with the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor admits he smiled a lot, whereas Pittman is strictly business.

Phillip B. Wilson

Loving Sound of Indianapolis Colts Pads Popping in the Morning

Better late than never, the Indianapolis Colts’ first training-camp practice in shoulder pads is a reminder of what NFL fans have been missing. Monday was the first of 11 padded practices.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Put on Pads for First Time at Camp

After three days of individual and team drills while wearing just helmets, the Indianapolis Colts got serious in shoulder pads for Monday morning’s training-camp practice at the team complex.

Phillip B. Wilson

In Times of Uncertainty, Tight End Jack Doyle Endures as a Reassuring Colts Constant

The ninth-year Indianapolis native entered the NFL undrafted and uncertain about his career after being cut by the Tennessee Titans. He enters his eighth season with the Indianapolis Colts as a two-time Pro Bowl standout and third in roster seniority.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Top Targets

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on which player will be the best pass-catcher this season.

Phillip B. Wilson

Backup Colts Quarterback Jacoby Brissett: 'I Know I am a Starter in This League'

He’s back to being a backup Indianapolis Colts quarterback, but Jacoby Brissett makes it clear he still sees himself as an NFL starter and is confident he will one day emerge in that role again.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Complete Phase 2 of Training Camp

In accordance with NFL and NFLPA guidelines, the Indianapolis Colts focused on individual drills in training camp practices this week. The next phase starts Monday, when the Colts put on the shoulder pads.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Defensive End Justin Houston: 'There's Still a Lot Left in Me'

When he arrived with the Indianapolis Colts for his ninth NFL season in 2019, defensive end Justin Houston assured he still had “plenty left in the tank.” A year later, the pass rusher aims to prove that point again to earn a new contract.

Phillip B. Wilson