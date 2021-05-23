Tarik Black Named Indy's 'Most Exciting' UDFA

The former Michigan Wolverine and Texas Longhorn never quite lived up to his 4-star billing, but with his build and skill set, Bleacher Report lists him as the Colts' most exciting UDFA in 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts weren't very active in the undrafted free agent market following the 2021 NFL Draft, but they may have snagged a deep sleeper in one Tarik Black, a receiver out of the University of Texas.

According to a recent Bleacher Report article highlighting each team's most exciting UDFA on the roster this summer, B/R's Alex Kay pegged Black as the Colts' top undrafted rookie, highlighting his size, traits and reputation as a big-time playmaker as reasons to keep an eye on the receiver.

Here's what Kay had to say about Black:

The Colts came to terms with one of the most intriguing undrafted free agents this offseason. Tarik Black, a 6'3", 213-pound wideout, is an incredible athlete who looks amazing on paper but never put things together during stints with Michigan and Texas. Black recorded a pedestrian 50 catches for 747 yards and three touchdowns in 50 games. If Black can improve his route running and ball skills, he could become the player his college teams were hoping for. At his best, the Colts will be getting a lengthy, fast wideout who can stretch the field and win matchups against smaller defensive backs. He has the explosion to burn his man and the elusiveness to make things happen after the catch as well. Black possesses a litany of unteachable qualities that make him an exciting prospect, but he must find a way to use those attributes to generate in-game production if he is going to crack Indianapolis' roster.

Black is probably more well-known for his starring role in Amazon's "All or Nothing" series that followed the Michigan Wolverines in 2018. While trying to break out as a star sophomore, Black hurt his foot against the Florida Gators and never quite finding his role again.

After failing to truly reach his potential in Ann Arbor, Black transferred to Texas and found that he couldn't quite carve out a role in Austin either, finishing with just 10 catches for 240 yards and a score in the burnt orange.

It's hard to fathom that Black made just 50 career catches in 50 games, but there's no denying the talent, athleticism and ideal size are all there. He was a 4-star recruit for a reason.

However, it's hard to bet on the undrafted free agent figuring it all out in the highest level of the profession after bouncing around and struggling to consistently produce in two different programs the last four years.

