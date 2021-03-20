Former Colts DL Taking Departure Personally

Denico Autry felt more valued by the Titans and therefore chose them over the Colts in free agency,

"That makes it real personal. They knew what they had. It is what it is."

That was new Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry this week talking to reporters about his departure from the Indianapolis Colts, per Michael Gallagher of The Nashville Post.

While both the Colts and Titans negotiated for Autry's services, he chose Tennessee's contract structure, which guaranteed him more during the first two years, over the Colts' offer.

Autry's deal with the Titans is for three years and $21.5 million total, including $9 million guaranteed and $14.24M over the first two years.

For someone who begins the 2021 season at 31 years old, the Colts likely did not want to invest too much money in a player whose play may soon begin declining.

And, while there are ways the Colts can move money around to make it work, they have major contract extensions with linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive tackle Braden Smith to worry about soon.

Much of the Colts' future money is already spoken for by younger players.

While they didn't offer the same as Tennessee, the Colts did want Autry to return.

Arguably general manager Chris Ballard's best free-agent find back in 2018, Autry far outperformed what he'd previously done in four years with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Over the last three seasons with the Colts, Autry started 38-of-40 games and totaled 102 tackles (26 for loss), 20.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 5 pass breakups, and 32 quarterback hits.

Despite the money, Autry says he also likes what the Titans have to offer as a team.

"I just like what (the Titans) have going on here,” Autry said. “And I wanted to be a part of that. Actually, to tell you the truth, someone (saw) my worth, and that's really why I chose the Titans."

The 2021 NFL schedule has yet to be released, but as AFC South rivals, the Colts and Titans will face each other twice.

