T.Y. Hilton Signing with Dallas Cowboys

An Indianapolis Colts legend is finally on the move to a new home as T.Y. Hilton is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

"The #Cowboys are securing veteran WR help after all, signing long-time #Colts star TY Hilton, his agents @KatzBrosSports tell me and @rapsheet. He had a visit and workout with the team today and should provide help down the stretch and in the playoffs," Slater wrote. "On the addition of TY Hilton a team source tells me “He’s a proven WR with some juice & experience. He can play multiple spots and a team guy that could potentially add some depth to a team.” More importantly keeps Dallas liquid and able to make other moves this year if they need"

This is a mutually beneficial move for Hilton and the 10-3 Cowboys. Despite injuries, Hilton appeared to still have some left in the tank last season, and he now joins a playoff contender after several seasons in flux with the Colts. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been looking for veteran help at wide receiver, including hosting Odell Beckham Jr. for a visit recently.

Hilton and the Colts kept in contact throughout the offseason, but early in the 2022 campaign, it was evident that the two signs would not reconnect as the Colts hung a sign from the side of Lucas Oil Stadium with a photo of Hilton that said, "Thank you for the memories!" across it.

Entering the season, many onlookers thought the Colts could really use Hilton's help. The team already had one top receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., who posted his first 1,000-yard season in 2021, but the depth behind him was a mixed bag of inexperience and question marks. Because of that, bringing in a proven veteran like Hilton was a logical possibility.

"The Ghost" ranks statistically among the best receivers in franchise history and has been the team's main target in the passing game since 2013. However, combining his age and injury history, the Colts had to wonder if it was worth it.

Hilton turned 33 years old during the season and has dealt with injuries over the last four years. He missed 16 games between 2018-21 and hasn't been able to play a full slate of games since 2017.

Since being drafted by the Colts in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Hilton has been a star and the team's biggest constant on offense. In 143 games (121 starts), he has 631 receptions for 9,691 yards (15.4 avg.) and 53 touchdowns.

With this indeed being indeed the end for Hilton and the Colts, he finishes his career with the franchise just 309 yards short of becoming only the third player in team history to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, joining Marvin Harrison (14,580) and Reggie Wayne (14,345).

