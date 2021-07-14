Build the Ultimate Colts Offense for Just $15

Build the ultimate Colts offense made up of these players for just $15.

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts tweeted out a fun exercise for fans on Twitter: building the ultimate Colts offense using just $15.

The trick is picking your players, who are designated a dollar amount while keeping the total price at $15 or below.

Here are the choices:

Quarterbacks — Peyton Manning ($5), Johnny Unitas ($4), Andrew Luck ($3), Jim Harbaugh ($2), Bert Jones ($1)

Running Backs — Edgerrin James ($5), Marshall Faulk ($4), Eric Dickerson ($3), Lenny Moore ($2), Jonathan Taylor ($1)

Offensive Linemen — Quenton Nelson ($5), Chris Hinton ($4), Jeff Saturday ($3), Tarik Glenn ($2), Bob Vogel ($1)

Wide Receivers — Marvin Harrison ($5), Reggie Wayne ($4), T.Y. Hilton ($3), Raymond Berry ($2), Bill Brooks ($1)

Tight Ends — John Mackey ($5), Dallas Clark ($4), Jack Doyle ($3), Marcus Pollard ($2), Ken Dilger ($1)

Here's my squad:

Taylor, Nelson, Hilton, and Doyle are all current players with the Colts, having already dug out a legacy with the team or clearly en route to doing so. They have nine Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections between them.

Manning, Unitas, James, Faulk, Dickerson, Moore, Harrison, Berry, and Mackey are all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Manning and James are being inducted this August.

Manning, Harbaugh, James, Dickerson, Faulk, Harrison, Wayne, Brooks, Saturday, and Hinton are all members of the (Indianapolis) Colts Ring of Honor inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

What is your ultimate Colts offense? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

