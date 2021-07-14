Build the Ultimate Colts Offense for Just $15

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Building the Ultimate Colts Offense On a Budget

Build the ultimate Colts offense made up of these players for just $15.
Author:
Publish date:

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts tweeted out a fun exercise for fans on Twitter: building the ultimate Colts offense using just $15.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The trick is picking your players, who are designated a dollar amount while keeping the total price at $15 or below.

Here are the choices:

Quarterbacks — Peyton Manning ($5), Johnny Unitas ($4), Andrew Luck ($3), Jim Harbaugh ($2), Bert Jones ($1)

Running Backs — Edgerrin James ($5), Marshall Faulk ($4), Eric Dickerson ($3), Lenny Moore ($2), Jonathan Taylor ($1)

Offensive Linemen — Quenton Nelson ($5), Chris Hinton ($4), Jeff Saturday ($3), Tarik Glenn ($2), Bob Vogel ($1)

Wide Receivers — Marvin Harrison ($5), Reggie Wayne ($4), T.Y. Hilton ($3), Raymond Berry ($2), Bill Brooks ($1)

Tight Ends — John Mackey ($5), Dallas Clark ($4), Jack Doyle ($3), Marcus Pollard ($2), Ken Dilger ($1)

Here's my squad:

Taylor, Nelson, Hilton, and Doyle are all current players with the Colts, having already dug out a legacy with the team or clearly en route to doing so. They have nine Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections between them.

Manning, Unitas, James, Faulk, Dickerson, Moore, Harrison, Berry, and Mackey are all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Manning and James are being inducted this August.

Manning, Harbaugh, James, Dickerson, Faulk, Harrison, Wayne, Brooks, Saturday, and Hinton are all members of the (Indianapolis) Colts Ring of Honor inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

What is your ultimate Colts offense? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) has joined wide receiver Marvin Harrison (88) and running back Edgerrin James (32) in being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
News

Build the Ultimate Colts Offense for Just $15

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

Colts 2021 Fantasy Preview: QB Carson Wentz

USATSI_16156754
Film

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Supporting Cast Matters

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has been ruled out of Sunday's home game vs. the Tennessee Titans after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
News

Previewing Colts’ DT Depth Chart Entering 2021 Season

Two of the Indianapolis Colts leaders, and arguably their best players, come together as All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard acknowledge each other during the 2019 season opener in Los Angeles.
News

Colts' Star Duo Named 'Most Dominant' Players At Respective Positions

Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye sacks the Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan Football
Film

DL Trainer Discusses Work with Colts' First Round Pick Kwity Paye

Nov 18, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Shawn Davis (31) celebrates as they recovered the fumble against the UAB Blazers during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Indianapolis Colts’ Rookie Files: Shawn Davis

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis during the first half on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Ford Field. Sad Detroit Lions, Sad Matthew Stafford
News

Previewing Colts’ DE Depth Chart Entering 2021 Season