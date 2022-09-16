Skip to main content

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 2

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 2's action against the Jaguars.
It's only the second week of the NFL regular season but the Indianapolis Colts have a big one on the road this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Is this the week that they break their seven-year hex and finally win in Jacksonville?

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Jaguars

  • Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1:00pm ET
  • Where: Jacksonville, Fla.; TIAA Bank Field
  • Television: CBS — Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)
It's difficult to say that a game this early on the schedule is a must-win but it's certainly a pivotal matchup that the Colts have against the Jaguars.

Indy tied the Houston Texans in Week 1 to start at 0-0-1, and following this Sunday's matchup are games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos, all of which are tough matchups for the Colts.

The good news is that the Colts seemed to be the ones standing in their own way last week in their tie, so cleaning up some of the unforced errors could provide them with a "W" on their way back home to Indianapolis.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

