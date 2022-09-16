How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 2

It's only the second week of the NFL regular season but the Indianapolis Colts have a big one on the road this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Is this the week that they break their seven-year hex and finally win in Jacksonville?

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Sept. 18, at 1:00pm ET Where: Jacksonville, Fla.; TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, Fla.; TIAA Bank Field Television: CBS — Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color)

CBS — Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

It's difficult to say that a game this early on the schedule is a must-win but it's certainly a pivotal matchup that the Colts have against the Jaguars.

Indy tied the Houston Texans in Week 1 to start at 0-0-1, and following this Sunday's matchup are games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, and Denver Broncos, all of which are tough matchups for the Colts.

The good news is that the Colts seemed to be the ones standing in their own way last week in their tie, so cleaning up some of the unforced errors could provide them with a "W" on their way back home to Indianapolis.

