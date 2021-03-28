Wentz, Colts Trade Ranked Second-Best QB Move of Offseason

The carousel keeps spinning at QB across the NFL, with a number of big names changing cities. Fortunately for Indianapolis, it looks like they snagged one of the top QBs, according to CBS Sports.

Needing a QB to replace Phillip Rivers, who retired shortly after the conclusion of the 2020 playoff run, the Indianapolis Colts found themselves in an envious situation once again, with a robust QB market awaiting them via free agency and the trade market.

With rumors linking the franchise to Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Andy Dalton and more, the Colts finally struck in mid-February, trading for Wentz to reunite him with head coach Frank Reich.

Thanks to that move, coupled with the rest of the league's moves at QB, the Wentz trade came in at No. 2 in CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin in his latest rankings of offseason moves for league signal callers.

Here's what Benjamin had to say about the Wentz trade and its place in league moves:

Cost: 2022 conditional second-rounder, 2021 third-rounder

Contract: 4 years, $98.4 million ($35.4 million guaranteed)

"Boring to have the two biggest trades rank atop the list, right? That depends who you ask, because after his disastrous 2020, Wentz has been all but written off by plenty. The Colts are inheriting a bigger, less flexible contract than the Rams with Stafford, but it's going to be awfully hard for Wentz not to take a step forward in 2021, let alone under his favorite tutor in Frank Reich and alongside a sturdier offensive line and defense than he had in Philly. Odds are Wentz will end up being more like the 2018-2019 version of himself than the MVP-level 2017 edition, but even that would ensure a return to the playoffs for Indy, not to mention give Reich his first long-term answer at the position since before Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement."

Considering the money ensured to Wentz moving forward, and the disastrous play the former No. 2 overall pick displayed in 2020, I would understand anyone continuing to poo-poo the Colts' trade for Wentz.

However, Benjamin lays this one out perfectly. Wentz reunites with Reich, who called plays for him in Philadelphia during his MVP-level 2017 season. Add in the fact Wentz will be playing behind the best OL of his career, coupled with a stout defense and the move makes so much sense on paper.

Though Stafford was ultimately the big prize in the offseason at QB, the Colts did a nice job not giving up too much, in terms of draft compensation, to land a QB many in the organization are familiar with.

