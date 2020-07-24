What Indianapolis Colts Must Sort Out During Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indianapolis Colts report to the team’s facility for training camp on Tuesday, there will be 48 days before the scheduled Sept. 13 season opener at Jacksonville to figure out some positions.

Because there won’t be any preseason games, practice is of greater importance in determining certain spots. In the spirit of the classic preseason position battle, there aren’t many, but at least one spot is yet to be determined.

When Jabaal Sheard was allowed to become a free agent — and the 31-year-old veteran is still on the market, by the way — the Colts sounded convinced they had the talent to replace him at defensive end opposite 2019 sack leader Justin Houston. As general manager Chris Ballard said after April’s NFL draft, it’s a matter of which young, talented player will step up.

The initial inclination is that third-year pro Kemoko Turay might have the upper hand based on how he was starting to show signs of being a dominant pass rusher before breaking his ankle at Kansas City in Week 5. But keep in mind, playing defensive end isn’t just about rushing the passer.

The Colts have talked about moving defensive tackle Denico Autry to end, which makes a lot of sense in that the seventh-year pro has been a decent playmaker inside with 56 total tackles and 12.5 sacks in two seasons. He can rush the passer — his 9.5 sacks in 2018 were a career-best — but Autry also knows how to shed blockers and stop the run. He’s not as good at that as Sheard, but he might be the best option on run downs.

When the Colts are looking to put their best pass rushers on the field, it makes sense to move Autry back inside to tackle next to All-Pro DeForest Buckner and have Justin Houston and Turay at defensive end. The idea is to put the best four pass rushers on the field.

The Colts invested a second-round 2019 pick on defensive end Ben Banogu, who struggled as a rookie with just nine total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. It’s often said the greatest stride taken by young players is from the first year to the second. Remember how Turay was benched near the end of his rookie year because the Colts wanted to see more effort?

Ideally, Banogu makes significant progress the second time around and earns more snaps to make plays. Second-round selections are expected to contribute. The time is now for him. The Colts should have a good idea of what he brings to the equation after this season. He’s either in the rotation as a pass rusher or he’s playing special teams and his pro career is in doubt.

Another defensive end consideration is Al-Quadin Muhammad, who kept earning snaps in his third season in 2019 because he’s continually improved since arriving in 2018 after being claimed off waivers from New Orleans. He had the first three sacks of his career last season, and while his 47 total tackles in 31 games don’t jump off the stat sheet, don’t count him out because coaches love players who keep working hard to make something of themselves.

Another player like Banogu who must show something is 2018 second-round pick Tyquan Lewis, who has been unable to stay healthy in missing 15 games in two years. He arrived with the versatility to play end or tackle, but just 15 tackles and two sacks won’t cut it. It’s sometimes difficult for a general manager to admit to a mistake with a high-draft pick, but Ballard dealt cornerback Quincy Wilson, a disappointing 2017 second-round selection, to the New York Jets for a sixth-round pick in April’s NFL draft. If Lewis isn’t healthy and playing well in practices, he might not survive the Colts’ final cuts for the regular season.

Aside from defensive end, what's another position worth keeping an eye on?

The wide receiver group is basically a bunch of young guys after No. 1 T.Y. Hilton, who is entering a contract year and turns 31 in November. The Colts are confident the four-time Pro Bowl star will return to previous form after suffering through two seasons with injuries, including a 2019 that saw the lowest numbers of his career.

After Hilton, which pass-catchers will emerge as No. 2 and No. 3 options? Second-year pro Parris Campbell, a speedy second-round 2019 selection, had his rookie year derailed by injuries that required three surgeries. Colts coaches are still high on his talent as a playmaker, it’s just a matter of whether his body will hold up to show he’s as good as they think he can be.

Where Campbell fits might depend upon the readiness of rookie Michael Pittman Jr., the 34th overall selection in April. The son of NFL running back Michael Pittman looked like a polished pro at USC because he has the 6-4 and 223-pound size to fend off press coverage and the ball skills to win one-on-one battles and make contested catches. When catching his college tape, what stands out is Pittman’s ability to high-point passes and make tough catches.

Ideally, Pittman earns the No. 2 spot, with the speedy Hilton and Campbell alternating from the slot to outside to keep defenses guessing. If Pittman isn’t as ready as hoped, that means more snaps for third-year pro Zach Pascal, who has caught 68 passes for 875 yards and seven TDs. Pascal is coming off his best season last year, but struggled later in the season when defenses focused on him because Hilton was sidelined or playing hurt. Not everybody can be a No. 1 wide receiver, and Pascal isn’t that. But he can make steady contributions, especially if other players demand defensive attention.

Sixth-round draft choice Dezmon Patmon is an intriguing prospect because of excellent 4.48-second speed in the 40-yard dash for a bigger receiver at 6-4 and 225. Unlike Pittman, he’s just raw, which means Patmon by his own admission was still learning how to utilize his size in his final season at Washington State, where he caught 58 passes for 762 yards and eight TDs.

The Colts would like to see Patmon beat out several other players with more experience to earn some snaps. That short list of other options includes Marcus Johnson, Artavis Scott, Daurice Fountain, Chad Williams, and Ashton Dulin.

Last but not least, and there is certain to be more attention paid to this position as practices unfold, the Colts will be having a kicking competition between second-year Chase McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship. McLaughlin was solid in four games filling in for Adam Vinatieri, which earned him a one-year tender for 2020. Blankenship, known as “Hot Rod” and “Rec-Spec” for his distinctive thick-rimmed glasses, established himself as one of college football’s best. The Colts had to pay the Lou Groza Award winner a $20,000 signing bonus to get him in camp.

