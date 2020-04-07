AllColts
Which Wide Receivers Could Colts Consider In Draft's 2nd Round?

INDIANAPOLIS — While we never know for sure what a team will do when on the clock in the NFL draft, it seems quite obvious that Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will be looking to add wide receivers.

As in, more than one, based on a thin group with the only proven commodities being T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell — and Campbell was hurt for much of his rookie season.

Because the Colts traded their first-round selection, 13th overall, to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from San Francisco, they won’t be making a first-day pick unless Ballard opts to trade up. The Colts have two picks in the second round at No. 34 and 44, so what wide receivers look attractive out of what has been repeatedly described as a deep class?

SI.com has the Colts taking TCU’s Jalen Reagor at No. 34. He’s the 21-year-old son of former Colts defensive tackle Montae Reagor, a member of the Super Bowl XLI championship team. At 5-11 and 194, he’s a speedy option similar to Colts running back Nyheim Hines. At 5-9 and 196, Hines has flourished mostly as a receiver with 137 catches for 513 yards and four TDs. He also returned two punts for TDs last season.

A Colts.com story about possible selections lists Clemson’s Tee Higgins and Colorado’s Laviska Shenault as the most popular choices with five selections apiece.

Higgins was pegged at No. 34 for the Colts by, among others, 247Sports.com.

There’s a lot to like about Higgins, presuming he’s still available. The Colts lack a big receiver who can be as physical as he is fast. Higgins is 6-3 and 218 pounds and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Shenault also has size at 6-2 and 220, but is a bit slower with a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. As far as numbers are concerned, Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs last season. Shenault, who was playing on a far inferior team than the Tigers’ championship game qualifier, had 56 catches for 764 yards and four TDs. He was much better in 2018 with 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six TDs.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has the Colts taking Shenault at No. 34 while Draftsite.com has him Indy-bound at No. 44.

After that, there are at least six wide receivers who are mentioned as receiving only one vote. The list: Brandon Aiyuk of Arizona State; Chase Claypool of Notre Dame; Justin Jefferson of LSU; Denzel Mims of Baylor; Michael Pittman Jr. of USC; and Reagor of TCU.

CBSSports.com has the Colts taking Aiyuk at No. 34: “After trading their first-rounder for DeForest Buckner, the Colts circle back at the top of the second round to get one of the most explosive wideouts in this draft. Aiyuk is a four-down player who is only going to get better with experience.”

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com said of Aiyuk: “The Colts need a third receiver to go with T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell. Aiyuik had a big jump in production from his junior to senior year, and that helped to land him an invitation to the Senior Bowl. After catching only 33 passes for 474 yards and three scores in 2018, Aiyuk jumped to 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight scores as a senior. The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder has quality size to him as well. He could rise in the lead to the 2020 NFL Draft.”

The same site has the Colts taking Claypool at No. 44, a change from Mims previously.

