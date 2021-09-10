Colts Kicker Shows Off Impressive Collections in Web Series

When not kicking balls for the Colts, "Hot Rod" likes to unwind by building LEGO sets or adding to his stockpile of sneakers. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The most underappreciated position on a football team typically ends up being the kicker.

Kickers are the players on an NFL team that are not fully appreciated for their skills but are the first ones to be criticized when they make a mistake.

It can be a very tough position to play in terms of job security, where a couple of missed kicks could lead to getting cut.

So, what do you think kickers might do to relax or take their minds off of the pressure?

For Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, it means putting together LEGO sets and adding to his sneaker collection.

Whistle, the sports and entertainment media company, recently featured Blankenship in their “My Passions” series where "Hot Rod" talked about his love for LEGOs and shoes.

“In training camp, I was in competition with another kicker (Eddy Pineiro) to be the guy,” Blankenship said. “There wasn’t anything else that I could do to help my case. I had kicked all the kicks that I was going to kick and so I just needed something to take my mind off of it. I picked up a little LEGO Ferrari set and that just put me in a good headspace while we waited for that time to come.

“So, I just figured what better way to do that than to build some LEGOs,” Blankenship said.

The episode shows Blankenship’s LEGO collection in his Indianapolis home. He admits that he has put together between 80 to 100 sets in his lifetime. His LEGO collection also shows off his love for Star Wars and the Marvel movies.

Along with his vast LEGO collection, Blankenship is an avid sneakerhead as well. Boasting between 80 to 90 pairs of shoes, his unique sneaker collection may be the best of any kicker in the league. From Boosts to Yeezy’s to LeBron, Hot Rod has it all.

But it doesn’t stop at just sneakers, as Blankenship will pair his shoes with a specific pair of socks to match. Marvel Adidas Ultra Boosts get Marvel socks, Galaxy Nike Air Max 90s get Galaxy socks, and so on. It helps to make his vast collection even more special.

The “My Passions” series gives a behind-the-scenes look at athletes and allows fans to learn more about them. Not only does Blankenship love LEGOs and sneakers, but he believes he has something in common with Tom Brady: both are a part of the Jedi.

“Tom Brady would be the Jedi master,” Blankenship remarked. “I don’t want to say I’m a padawan but I feel like now I’m like a Jedi knight. I have some experience but I still have a long way to go.”

If Hot Rod can turn into the Tom Brady of kickers, or even be a suitable successor to Colts great Adam Vinatieri, Colts fans will be ecstatic.

Kickers may be forgotten but can be some of the most interesting people in the entire locker room, and Blankenship is the perfect example.

What do you think of Whistle's feature on Blankenship? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

