Why Colts Must Prioritize OT in The First Round

It's no secret that left tackle is a major need for the Colts ahead of the start of the 2021 season. Still, it's a position that must be prioritized in the first round of the draft.

By this point, you're probably sick and tired of hearing about left tackle being a glaring need.

Everyone is quite aware that despite signing veterans Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts have not adequately replaced Anthony Castonzo, who announced his retirement in January.

While I have kicked around the idea of possibly experimenting with Quenton Nelson at left tackle after signing veteran left guard Chris Reed in free agency, the Colts would be best suited addressing left tackle in the draft, and doing it at No. 21 overall in the first round.

Sure, there's a possibility that Chris Ballard and the Colts trade down in the first round and pocket more draft picks, but offensive line — specifically left tackle — must be prioritized in the first round.

Names such as Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw, Oklahoma State's Tevin Jenkins, Alabama's Alex Leatherwood, Texas' Samuel Cosmi and North Dakota State's Dillon Radunz much be prioritized.

Following the trade for Carson Wentz this offseason, and the significant draft capital invested in second-year running back Jonathan Taylor and a shift towards more of a ground-and-pound style, the Colts and Ballard must supplement that style with a high-level left tackle in the first round.

Davenport has played just 52 offensive snaps in 2020, so you can't count on him to handle a larger role in 2021, and Tevi — despite playing nearly 3,000 snaps in his career — has played just one year at left tackle.

In a deep, talented tackle class in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Colts could afford to wait and get a talented tackle at No. 54 overall, but much like Castonzo's first-round selection in 2011, it's best for Ballard and the Colts to address their biggest need in the first round, grabbing one of the top-flight tackles 10 years later.

A first-round selection doesn't guarantee you're getting a sure thing as the answer at left tackle, but your chances are greater that you solve the problem for years to come, rather than with a second- or mid-round selection.

With few holes on the roster ahead of the NFL Draft, the Colts would be wise to address their biggest need inside the top 25 in a deep, talented class. It's hard to go wrong with some of the tackles that should be on the board then.

