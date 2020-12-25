Why This Christmas is Sentimental

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for an important AFC road challenge against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the holiday provides time to reflect, not just on a difficult 2020 but on how sports have provided more than a living.

It’s a can’t-miss keepsake in the Man Cave, a framed Pittsburgh Steelers No. 75 jersey signed by Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Greene. There's a picture showing Greene signing the jersey, too.

One of the best Christmas gifts of all time from the Mrs., who heard how Greene was my favorite player as a kid, when I told mom I would one day be as big as “Mean” Joe. His playing card at the time listed Greene at 6-5 and 275 pounds. I surpassed him in weight but came up three inches short in height.

Indianapolis Colts fans don’t need to give me hard time for growing up a Steelers fan, especially with the teams meeting again on Sunday at Heinz Field in a key AFC matchup that will impact the playoff picture. On the other side of the Man Cave is a framed Colts No. 20 jersey with a Wilson nameplate, signed by owner Jim Irsay, a gift from him in honor of 20 years of sportswriting at The Indianapolis Star.

One jersey reminds of what has always meant the world to me. The other reminds how rewarding the sports-writing career has been.

Yeah, at 55, this Christmas, I’m sentimental. Every now and then, it’s important to take stock in our lives. Not trying to get too psychological or personal, but our family has lost a loved one in 2020, and another is bed-ridden with a depressing prognosis. That’s meant a shift in the living arrangement as my wife and I have taken in her 60-year-old brother, Mark, who is mentally disadvantaged.

For those down in the dumps this Christmas, I get it. Life has a way of bringing you down.

That’s why, as a kid, I turned to sports. That’s why, when my childhood and teen years included being subjected to abuse, alcoholism, and death threats, I checked out with the games people play. Sports has always been the escape.

And all these years later, it still is.

The opportunity to write about the Colts for fans for so long has been a privilege. I didn’t always understand that. Fortunately, the past three years have provided an avenue to do that with Maven and Sports Illustrated.

This Colts team has been fun to cover. The best preseason guess was 10-6 or 11-5. Like a lot of fans, I wasn’t sure about quarterback Philip Rivers, but “Uncle Phil” has been a solid captain and given his team a chance to make the playoffs. He deserves props, “dadgum” it.

A defense led by unbelievably intense linebacker Darius “The Maniac” Leonard received an all-important piece in the March acquisition of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who has been every bit as good as anticipated.

As in any season, there have been hiccups on both sides of the ball, but the strengths have exceeded the weaknesses. Alas, the NFL reminds on a weekly basis that every team has weaknesses.

Granted, if the Colts fall flat and lose to the Steelers on Sunday and don’t make the playoffs, the immediate narrative will be critical, but the overall outlook is promising. Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich have made enough positive moves to give fans reason for optimism.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s football and doesn’t compare to a humbling year when so many have been affected by COVID-19. But after being skeptical until November that the NFL could pull off a season, I’m grateful it happened. It’s one of the most incredible accomplishments in our lifetime.

Considering everything else that has gone on in our family, let alone the world, I don’t want to imagine what life would have been like without the NFL.

I wish fans a Merry Christmas and a hopeful Happy New Year for better times ahead. And here’s a special thank you to the Colts and the NFL for giving so many a reason to cheer and stay invested in something bigger than ourselves.

You’ve always been there for me, and countless fans, and if 2020 reminded us of anything, the NFL always will be.