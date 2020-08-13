Why Xavier Rhodes Could Excel for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The decision to sign seven-year cornerback Xavier Rhodes for $3 million to play for the Indianapolis Colts this season could be described as low-risk, high-reward.

The optimistic outlook is that Rhodes, 30, will be able to regain his 2017 All-Pro form in being reunited with defensive backs coaches Jonathan Gannon and Alan Williams, who worked with him in Minnesota.

The pessimistic view will focus on how Rhodes was released this offseason by the Vikings with two years remaining on a $70.1-million contract because his coverage was inconsistent since his best year.

Consider Gannon an optimist because he saw Rhodes thrive when going one-on-one with the NFL’s best receivers. The Colts cornerbacks coach, who worked with Rhodes from 2014 to 2017, reviewed game film of the past two years and came away thinking the cornerback can regain his past three-time Pro Bowl form as a solid cover guy.

“In ’16 and ’17, he went to the Pro Bowl,” Gannon said. “In those two years, he was matching the best receiver every game. In ’17, we were just talking about it, he shut out Julio (Jones), he shut out Antonio Brown, he shut out Mike Thomas. When I say shut out, that’s their best player isn’t getting 10 for 110. I think Antonio Brown had like four for 38, and one of ‘em, he wasn’t even on him. When you’re talking about that type of caliber player going to match their best receiver week-in and week-out, that’s tough duty. He rises to that challenge.

“When I watched, when he became available, just a little bit of inconsistency with his technique and where his eyes were and what they were asking him to do. I know he was coached really well there, because I came from there obviously. He was around a really good unit. But that defense, to your point, is a little more man-conscious, but that defense has a lot of rules in it, too.”

The Colts signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year, $3-million deal for 2020. Kelley L. Cox/USA TODAY Sports

Rhodes spoke on a Monday Zoom video call about how the Colts’ scheme, which relies a lot on zone coverage, will ask him to focus more on reading the quarterback’s eyes as opposed to just reacting to a wide receiver.

“It’s so much easier, I’ll tell you that,” Rhodes said.

Gannon says the key is for Rhodes to play freely, use his athleticism and physical abilities, without needing to think too much.

“Coming to our scheme, we try to eliminate some of those rules for him so he can play fast,” the coach said. “He knows exactly, it’s not a decision that they can make on the field, so to speak. We kind of tell him, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing. This is how we play it.’ And we go from there. He’ll enjoy that part.

“Schematically wise, Minnesota plays as much zone as we do, so he’s going to be asked to do some of the same things he’s been doing there. I do think it’s going to be more simplified for him.”

If Rhodes succeeds, the Colts will look to lock him up long-term. If not, he departs in free agency. That’s the definition of low-risk, high-reward.

In another Zoom call after he signed, Rhodes said that he was in position to make plays the past two seasons, but had breakdowns at the “moment of truth."

“That margin for error is very small,” Gannon said. “He’s blanketing the guy and Drew Brees throws it high and outside and Michael Thomas makes an unbelievable catch, and (Rhodes) doesn’t get it out. And you’re like, ‘Well, he’s 0 for 1, but that was really good coverage.’

“That tape wasn’t bad. That’s why I was excited to get him.”

