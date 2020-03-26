AllColts
Top Stories
News

Is Wide Receiver Now Colts' No. 1 Priority?

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — Analyzing what positions the Indianapolis Colts need to address seems rather obvious after specific spots were bolstered in the past two weeks.

General manager Chris Ballard looked to address the position by adding three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes on Thursday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport. The deal is reportedly for one year at $5 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Rhodes has played seven seasons for Minnesota and earned his third Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

The Colts were thin at cornerback after last week’s release of their best cover guy, Pierre Desir, who played hurt in 2019 and wasn’t nearly as effective as the year before, when he earned a three-year extension.

Question is, will Ballard continue to address the position or has wide receiver become the No. 1 priority?

Because the Colts traded their first-round pick, No. 13 overall, to acquire defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from San Francisco, they aren’t on the draft clock until the second round with selections at 34 and 44. Their third-round pick is at No. 75.

Expect Rhodes to start opposite second-year pro Rock Ya-Sin, with second-year pro Marvell Tell III earning reserve snaps. Both Ya-Sin and Tell endured their share of rookie struggles in making the pro adjustment. Former second-round pick Quincy Wilson has been a disappointment, but will get another chance to earn snaps.

But the Colts are also thin at wide receiver. Pro Bowl star T.Y. Hilton is a proven commodity except for the fact he’s missed time with injuries the past two seasons. Veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal emerged as a reliable contributor, but his numbers decreased toward the end of the season, when teams could focus on him with Hilton hobbled.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell has potential, but the 2019 second-round pick couldn’t stay on the field. His rookie year was limited by three surgeries.

Factor in also that the Colts allowed former Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron to leave in free agency means the team has fewer targets for now.

The Colts signed quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year $25-million deal, so Ballard must find weapons. He still has some money left in free agency, roughly $29 million before adding defensive tackle Sheldon Day on Wednesday. That’s enough to add a veteran pass catcher who can shore up depth.

But Hilton turns 31 in November and has missed six games the past two seasons due to injuries. In the second half of each season, he played hurt. And the four-time Pro Bowl star is entering a contract year, which means the Colts must decide on paying him big money after 2020 or finding other options.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Colts Cornerback Xavier Rhodes Looks To Bounce Back From Subpar Season

Released after seven seasons with Minnesota, the three-time Pro Bowl cover guy had a disappointing 2019, although the Vikings wanted to bring him back for less money. He instead opted for a one-year deal with the Colts, who were thin at the position.

PhilB24

Defensive Tackle Sheldon Day Coming Home

Colts agree to terms with Indianapolis native, who adds much-needed depth on the defensive line as a run-plugging role player.

PhilB24

Where Colts Stand In Free Agency

A series of roster moves added three expensive players and subtracted three to save salary cap space. Colts general manager Chris Ballard now must decide how much he likes any smart buys still available.

PhilB24

To Whom Does Colts' Philip Rivers Have To Prove What?

After 16 NFL seasons, veteran QB has learned that his first priority in joining Colts is to be a good teammate and leader in the locker room. He ignores outside noise. Those who matter are his family and teammates.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Colts Release Cornerback Pierre Desir

Starting cover corner dealt with hamstring, groin injuries in 2019 and struggled after receiving $22 million contract before the season. Cap casualty won't count anything in dead cap money.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Colts' Anthony Castonzo Confident His Best Is Yet To Come

Opting to return instead of retire and receiving a two-year, $33-million deal, the 10th-year offensive left tackle spoke of how he expects to play better in 2020.

PhilB24

DeForest Buckner Convinced Colts Can Be 'Really Special Team'

All-Pro defensive tackle acquired in a trade with San Francisco is enthusiastic about teaming up with the likes of Pro Bowl players Justin Houston and Darius Leonard.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Can Philip Rivers Make Colts Fans Forget His Sneer?

As reality sets in on Rivers becoming the Colts quarterback for 2020, fans with long memories have a decision to make: Can they forgive or forget his trash-talking past when he was beating the Colts?

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55

Colts Turn To Quarterback Philip Rivers

Eight-time Pro Bowl passer agrees to reported one-year, $25-million deal to play 17th NFL season with the Colts. He's reunited with two former Chargers assistants in Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Siriani.

PhilB24

by

PhilB24

Colts Make Definitive Defensive Statement In Bringing In DeForest Buckner

General manager Chris Ballard usually plays it frugal and safe, which is why trading a first-round pick to obtain an All-Pro defensive tackle and then paying him $21 million a year for the next five seasons is bold move.

PhilB24

by

Footballfan55