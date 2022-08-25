Will Colts See Tom Brady Start on Saturday?

The Indianapolis Colts finish their preseason games on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Frank Reich has already stated that his starters are likely to see significant action on Saturday, and it looks like they will get to face quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady will be bringing some friends with him.

"Tom Brady will start Saturday’s game at Indy, Todd Bowles said," reported Rick Stroud on Twitter. "Any player who is healthy will play."

Brady returned to practice his week after a lengthy absence in the preseason. He turned 45-years old earlier this month and continues to defy father time.

He led the NFL in passing yardage in 2021 with 5,316 yards, one of two quarterbacks (Justin Herbert, Chargers) to crack the 5,000-yard mark.

The Colts are set to start Matt Ryan at quarterback as well. At 37-years old, the combined age of the two quarterbacks is 82, and they still don't look like they're slowing down.

Indianapolis is counting on a rejuvenated Ryan to lead a playoff run, and he has a chance to crack the top-five in all-time passing leaders this year.

At 59,735-career yards, Ryan is just 4,354 yards from passing (no pun intended) Ben Roethlisberger for No. 5 on the all-time list. He's thrown for more than 4,354 yards eight times in his career, most recently in 2020 with 4,581.

Brady sits at the top of the list with 84,520 yards, having passed former Colts legend Peyton Manning last season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay weighed in on Twitter at the announcement Brady would start.

It may only be a preseason game on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., but getting a chance to see Brady in Indianapolis as his career (seemingly) winds down, is a great opportunity for Colts fans.