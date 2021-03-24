Colts Re-Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl Receiver

One of the most impactful players in Indianapolis Colts history is continuing his career with a horseshoe on his helmet.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is returning to the Colts on a one-year deal worth $10 million total and $8 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Hilton had another offer on the table from another team worth more money but elected to return to the Colts.

The Baltimore Ravens made "a really strong push" to sign Hilton, per Rapoport, which is perhaps the team with more money offered.

The Colts have been in the market for receivers through this first week and a half of free agency, but perhaps none were better suited than their own four-time Pro Bowler.

In 2020, Hilton started all 15 games in which he appeared, catching 56-of-93 targets for 762 yards (13.6 avg.) and 5 touchdowns.

He is coming off a two-season stretch in which he's been banged up (missed seven games) and has taken time to mesh with the Colts quarterbacks, leading to two of his least-productive seasons as a pro.

Hilton will be with yet another new quarterback in 2021 as the Colts traded for Carson Wentz, but the pair should have no trouble forming chemistry and making big chunk plays together.

"The Ghost" will be an important part of helping groom a young receiving corps that features second-year receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon as well as Parris Campbell, who enters his third season.

It's safe to say that returning to Indianapolis is important to Hilton.

Through his previous nine seasons, Hilton has started 112-of-133 games, catching 608-of-1,039 targets for 9,360 yards (15.4 avg.) and 50 touchdowns. He also has 9 carries for 55 yards (6.1 avg.), and 49 punt returns for 482 yards (9.8 avg.), and 1 touchdown.

Hilton ranks fourth in Colts franchise history in receptions and receiving touchdowns, behind only Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and Raymond Berry, and third in yards behind Harrison and Wayne.

Just 640 yards away from 10,000 in Hilton's career, the Colts could become the first franchise in NFL history to have three receivers reach the mark after Harrison Wayne achieved it during their playing days.

In the postseason, Hilton has started 8-of-9 games and caught 47-of-91 targets for 781 yards (16.6 avg.) and 3 touchdowns.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.