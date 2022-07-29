Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue Embraces Indianapolis, Leadership Role on New Team

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in the spring, there were numerous questions floated around.

Was it worth giving up cornerback Rock Ya-Sin for Ngakoue?

Why hasn’t he been able to stick with a team?

Will the trade be worth it in the end?

Regardless of the outside noise, Ngakoue is here to make an impact.

“(Ngakoue) brings an energy, a confidence – proven production year in and year out,” head coach Frank Reich said. “This guy’s a playmaker. So that kind of leadership, it’s just been consistent. He brings that kind of consistent playmaking ability to us.”

Ngakoue comes to the Colts with years of production under his belt. The pass rusher has never had a season with less than eight sacks in his six-year career. A year ago, Ngakoue had ten sacks and two forced fumbles with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, the production has not been enough for Ngakoue to stick in one place. Since 2019, he has been with five different teams and traded three times. Will Indy be the final destination? Ngakoue certainly hopes so.

“It’s great,” Ngakoue said after Thursday’s training camp practice. “Just being able to build that chemistry with the d-line as well as with the whole defense. It’s just great being back in the same scheme with Gus (Bradley). It feels super familiar.”

Bradley, the new defensive coordinator for the Colts, was the defensive coordinator with the Raiders last season with Ngakoue. Bradley was also the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars when Ngakoue was drafted in 2016. Familiarity with Bradley’s scheme is one of the reasons Ngakoue thinks he can stick in Indy and have success.

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his short time in Indianapolis, Ngakoue has shown to be a leader along the defensive line. He has displayed a desire to take the young linemen under his wing to help them improve in any way he can.

“I’m just trying to bring the young guys up with me,” he explained. “Like Kwity (Paye), Dayo (Odeyingbo), guys like that. Then, also, just able to be as one as a d-line – running games versus o-linemen, just knowing when my 3-technique is going to fill, when I can come up underneath and vice versa.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Ngakoue rushes primarily from the right defensive end position against the left tackle. Colts left tackle Matt Pryor is entering his first season as the starter, learning the ins and outs of the position all while having to protect the blindside of franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. Ngakoue has been giving Pryor tips on how to combat other pass rushers.

“You know the saying, iron sharpens iron,” Pryor said. “So, to have him over there on the left side and giving me a game look every snap is amazing. I talk to him after practice all the time and he said Sunday we’re going to be those dudes. Being able to go out there and practice with an elite player is only going to make me better, and hopefully I make him better.”

Ngakoue has made a conscious effort to have a positive impact on his new teammates. The same can be said about the fans of his new team, as well. Ngakoue has been a fan favorite on Twitter recently, responding to fans and media alike as he answers questions, cracks jokes, and learns more about the city of Indianapolis.

A professional athlete rarely interacts with the city they are in so quickly after coming to town. But it is part of Ngakoue’s personality, one where he is true to himself and does not try to create a façade for the public. For fans of the Colts, it’s a way to earn respect very quickly in Hoosier country.

“Humble, caring, loving. Definitely have a soft side to me,” Ngakoue admitted. “I mean, not here on the field – for instance, I love my puppy. I have a Belgian Malinois. That’s my guy. So, he brings out the soft side in me.”

“He’s got a unique personality, and I like that,” Reich said. “We celebrate that around here. It’s team first, absolutely has to always be team first, but we kind of celebrate the uniqueness of each personality and he’s definitely in that category.”

Before even playing a snap, Ngakoue has started his tenure with the Colts on the right foot. He has embraced a leadership role on the team and embraced the fans and the city he now plays for. While Ngakoue may be humble and caring off the field, things change when he puts the helmet on.

“Got to flip the switch. It’s every man for themselves out there.”

With any luck, Ngakoue will be terrorizing opposing quarterbacks for the Horseshoe for a long time.

