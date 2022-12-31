As if the year for the Indianapolis Colts couldn’t get worse, now team sack leader (9.5) Yannick Ngakoue has been placed on injured reserve, ending his 2022 campaign.

Yannick complained of throat pain after being hit in the Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (20-3), and his injury was significant enough warrant a stint on injured reserve.

In his absence it’s expected that defensive ends Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo will pick up the slack. Neither of these young players are slouches, as both Paye and Odeyingbo are becoming a serious threat in the second part of the year.

Currently, Paye is third on the team in sacks with six and tied for first in tackles for loss with Zaire Franklin (10). Odeyingbo has done most of his damage in recent weeks with 3.5 sacks in his last two games and and stands with five on the season.

In a corresponding move the Colts have signed defensive end Kameron Kline from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Wide receiver Keke Coutee and linebacker Segun Olubi have also been flexed to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Ngakoue is a free agent at the end of the season, and one can't help but wonder if he's played his last snap with the Colts. Ngakoue proved to be a worthwhile offseason addition, but the two-year $26-million contract he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2021 season expires this year.

Has Ngakoue done enough to get another contract?

Earlier this year Ngakoue joined an elite group of pass rushers by recording at least eight sacks in each of his first-seven seasons; joining Reggie White, Aaron Donald, Derrick Thomas, and DeMarcus Ware in the history books.

The continuingly-elevating play of Paye and Odeyingbo will give the Colts leverage in the offseason, and there will be plenty of competition for Ngakoue's signature in the as proven-pass rushers are always in demand.

Have we seen the last of Ngakoue in a Colts uniform?

Stay tuned.