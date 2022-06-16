Skip to main content

FedEx Field to Host Army-Navy Game in 2024

FedEx Field will host the storied Army-Navy Game in 2024.

One of the most storied rivalries of college football will be coming to the DMV area in 2024.

FedEx Field, home of the Washington Commanders, is set to host the storied Army-Navy game Dec. 14, 2024.

The hosting of the game between the two armed services further establishes the Commanders as a strong supporter of America's military.

The destinations for the next five years were announced as well, including Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Ma. in 2023, M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in 2025, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford in 2026 and a return to Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, which is also hosting the game this year in December.

“Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas,” Navy Athletic Director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement released by the athletic department.

A tradition since 1890, the game will mark the historic 125th meeting between Army and Navy. It will be the first meeting between the two service academies at FedEx Field since 2011, which has previously been hosted by 18 different stadiums in six states.

The game in Landover is less than 30 minutes away from Navy's home in Annapolis, so the travel party for the Naval Academy should be pretty excited about the local game.

In recent years, Navy held a 14-game win streak from 2002-15, but Army has won four of the past six meetings. Navy currently leads the series over Army, 62-53-7. 

