Skip to main content

Where Does Washington QB Carson Wentz Rank Among NFC Quarterbacks?

Washington’s new QB should compete for a wild card spot come January

Amid all the off-field drama surrounding the Commanders, the team went out and got a quarterback who they hope can lead them to their second playoff berth in three seasons.

Carson Wentz was placed eighth on CBS Sports latest ranking of all the quarterbacks within the NFC. Smack dab in the middle for a player who’s career has taken twists and turns at every which way.

CBS Sports does give Wentz some praise as he enters his seventh NFL campaign.

“The pendulum has swung in both directions during Wentz's polarizing career. First, the ex-Eagles star was probably overhyped coming off a 2017 MVP candidacy in which his playmaking powered Philadelphia's title run. Now, the Colts' castoff is an afterthought in D.C., where the Commanders are betting he can finally stop playing hero ball and start coming through in the clutch. Wentz's one-and-done run with Indianapolis is probably a fair representation of his standing: not nearly as bad as critics suggest, but also not nearly as impactful as his early career teased. Give him help, and you've got a serviceable QB.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

34BD00F8-47B3-4F01-A05A-6C71C9D0B664
Play

Delete: Washington Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio Quits Twitter

The Washington Commanders' fine of Del Rio will be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

Commanders WRs: Really Good, or Really Bad?

Hard to pin down just how impactful Washington's receivers will be this season

By David Harrison11 hours ago
11 hours ago
Tom Brady, Joe Theismann
Play

Legendary Washington QB Theismann to Tom Brady: ‘Keep Playing’

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann has the following advice for Tom Brady for his upcoming transition to broadcasting: “Whatever you have faced on the field, it'll be different once you go in the booth,"

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
16 hours ago

After throwing for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns in his only season with the Colts, Wentz and two draft picks was traded to the Commanders in return for three future picks.

The former North Dakota State signal caller is the top dog in a quarterback room that also has Taylor Heincke, Sam Howell and Cole Kelley.

Washington fans cannot be too upset with his ranking, as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts are the ones ranked higher.

Wentz is looking to return to that 2017 form that saw him compete for the MVP award. If the Commanders can get a sliver of that play, they will be happy with him, regardless of his ranking within the conference. 

34BD00F8-47B3-4F01-A05A-6C71C9D0B664
News

Delete: Washington Commanders Coach Jack Del Rio Quits Twitter

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Commanders WRs: Really Good, or Really Bad?

By David Harrison11 hours ago
Tom Brady, Joe Theismann
News

Legendary Washington QB Theismann to Tom Brady: ‘Keep Playing’

By Mike D'Abate16 hours ago
jack del naacp
News

Fire Jack Del Rio? Washington Critics Demand Commanders Move

By Mike Fisher19 hours ago
Antonio Gibson shakes Cinn © Brad Mills 2020 Nov 22
News

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson: Most Explosive NFC Running Back?

By David Harrison20 hours ago
Ron Rivera
News

NFL Head Coach Rankings: Respect for Commanders Ron Rivera?

By Timm HammJun 11, 2022
Ron Rivera Jack Del Rio Philadelphia © Geoff Burke 2020 Sep 13
News

Dust Settling: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Fines Jack Del Rio

By David HarrisonJun 10, 2022
st-juste
News

Under-the-Radar: Can Commanders DB Benjamin St-Juste Rise to Stardom?

By Zach DimmittJun 10, 2022