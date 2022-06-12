Where Does Washington QB Carson Wentz Rank Among NFC Quarterbacks?

Amid all the off-field drama surrounding the Commanders, the team went out and got a quarterback who they hope can lead them to their second playoff berth in three seasons.

Carson Wentz was placed eighth on CBS Sports latest ranking of all the quarterbacks within the NFC. Smack dab in the middle for a player who’s career has taken twists and turns at every which way.

CBS Sports does give Wentz some praise as he enters his seventh NFL campaign.

“The pendulum has swung in both directions during Wentz's polarizing career. First, the ex-Eagles star was probably overhyped coming off a 2017 MVP candidacy in which his playmaking powered Philadelphia's title run. Now, the Colts' castoff is an afterthought in D.C., where the Commanders are betting he can finally stop playing hero ball and start coming through in the clutch. Wentz's one-and-done run with Indianapolis is probably a fair representation of his standing: not nearly as bad as critics suggest, but also not nearly as impactful as his early career teased. Give him help, and you've got a serviceable QB.”

After throwing for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns in his only season with the Colts, Wentz and two draft picks was traded to the Commanders in return for three future picks.

The former North Dakota State signal caller is the top dog in a quarterback room that also has Taylor Heincke, Sam Howell and Cole Kelley.

Washington fans cannot be too upset with his ranking, as Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins and Jalen Hurts are the ones ranked higher.

Wentz is looking to return to that 2017 form that saw him compete for the MVP award. If the Commanders can get a sliver of that play, they will be happy with him, regardless of his ranking within the conference.