Ron Rivera: Commanders QB Carson Wentz Is ‘Brilliantly Smart’

Commanders coach Ron Rivera enters the summer with confidence that recently-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz can be better than most expect when Washington takes the field this fall.

After seeing Wentz around his teammates during OTAs, Rivera has come away impressed in his short time with his quarterback.

“[Wentz] is brilliantly smart. He came in, got in his book and got to work,” Rivera told The MMQB’s Albert Breer. “He’s just one of those guys that works at it. And in some respects, it was similar to when I was in San Diego and I saw the way Philip Rivers was, how smart Philip was. And this guy is smart. Watching Carson, it’s like, ‘This guy’s got it,’ and he really did remind me of Philip to a degree. … It was really pleasing to see.”

Wentz received similar praise from his new offensive coordinator, Scott Turner.

“The most impressive thing is just day-to-day, the way he’s built relationships with his teammates, and he’s consistently making plays,” Turner said. “That’s where you see it, making throw after throw, communicating with the guys, and not just the receivers or O-linemen, even bulls---ing with the defensive guys in the building. He’s clearly one of the guys and he knows exactly what we’re trying to get done.”

The Commanders have been searching for consistency at the quarterback position for the last few seasons since the departure of former signal-caller Kirk Cousins to the Vikings. With the acquisition of Wentz, the team hopes to move the ball better offensively in 2022 and beyond.

