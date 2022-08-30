Chase Young Injury Rumor: Out for Washington Commanders for Half-Season?

The Washington Commanders moving Chase Young to their reserve/PUP list sidelines him for at least four games, but Young may not make his debut in Week 5. A longer layoff appears in the cards.

Young is not expected back until closer to midseason, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports notes. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year is recovering from a right ACL tear, and the reconstructive surgery required a graft from his left patellar tendon. This has pointed to a longer rehab timetable.

Ron Rivera called Young’s ACL tear a bit more severe than Logan Thomas‘. Despite suffering his ACL tear in mid-December, Thomas came off Washington’s active/PUP list earlier this week. Young went down Nov. 14. Week 10 — a Monday-night game against the Eagles — would mark a year since the injury. Though, a precise return date will likely not be known for a bit. Washington’s bye week is not until Week 14.

Although Montez Sweat is healthy, after the team’s 2019 first-round pick missed a chunk of last season due to injury, the Commanders did not make any notable investments to fill in for Young during the season’s first half. The team has former seventh-round pick James Smith-Williams, who made six starts last season, and third-year edge Casey Toohill. A former seventh-round Eagles pick, Toohill also made six 2021 starts. The two combined for 3.5 sacks last season.

Young, 23, was not as effective in 2021 as he was during a standout rookie season. The Commanders being cautious with the former No. 2 overall pick should be the expectation, given his potential long-term future with the team. A lot will be on Sweat and the team’s bevy of acclaimed interior D-linemen until the Commanders’ front-four anchor returns.

