Chase Young Rumor: Washington Commanders Upset Over Injury 'Aggravation' at Von Miller Camp?

The Washington Commanders moved Chase Young to their reserve/PUP list to sidelines him for at least four games, along with understanding that the defensive end might not make his debut in Week 5.

And now comes a rumor that there is an additional problem - and that the Commanders are upset about it.

As the tale goes, Young may have suffered a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL by "reaggravated" his knee injury while attending NFL star Von Miller's pass-rushing camp,

That report comes from an NFL reporter named Mike Jurecki, who also suggests that the Commanders are not happy with Young having ventured outside of the team facility for a workout - even a "workout'' in the form of serving as a camp mentor.

Washington team officials seem to be countering, however, that Young - who spent training camp on the active/PUP list while recovering from reconstructive surgery after tearing his ACL and MCL in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November - has been under constant supervision by Commanders medical personal. ... and that there are no indications of a "setback.''

Young, as it stood going into what Washington fans certainly hope is a meritless controversy, was expected to return maybe in midseason, per some reports. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young, 23, was not as effective in 2021 as he was during a standout rookie season.

The Commanders are being cautious with the former No. 2 overall pick and his return, and that should be the expectation, given his potential long-term future with the team. Along with that comes the hope that the rehab is right ... and that the rumors are not.

